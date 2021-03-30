20210331_NAT_PERSON

The award-winning series of graphic novels about congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Abrams said Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80.
As with the “March” trilogy, which traced Lewis’ growing involvement with the civil rights movement in the 1960s, “Run” features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell as they shape a narrative around Lewis’ reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations.
“Run: Book One” begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Lewis, Aydin and Powell shared a National Book Award in 2016 for the third volume of the “March” trilogy.
“The Voice” is switching their positions for Ariana Grande: The pop star is taking her seat in the coach’s chair later this year. NBC said Tuesday that Grande will join the Emmy-winning series for its fall cycle.
Grande will be joined by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The 20th season of “The Voice” is currently on air and features those three singers along with Nick Jonas.
“I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” Grande said in a statement.
Whoopi Goldberg, Andra Day and Zendaya will be among the honorees at this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, which this year for the first time will be livestreamed during Oscars week.
Essence on Tuesday announced the honorees for the 14th annual ceremony on April 22.
In addition to the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning Goldberg and “Euphoria” star Zendaya, they include actor, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and actor Michaela Coel.
Day, who is up for an Oscar a few days later for playing the title role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” will also perform.
