20210331_NAT_PERSON

The award-winning series of graphic novels about congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Abrams said Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80.

As with the “March” trilogy, which traced Lewis’ growing involvement with the civil rights movement in the 1960s, “Run” features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell as they shape a narrative around Lewis’ reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations.

“Run: Book One” begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Lewis, Aydin and Powell shared a National Book Award in 2016 for the third volume of the “March” trilogy.

***

“The Voice” is switching their positions for Ariana Grande: The pop star is taking her seat in the coach’s chair later this year. NBC said Tuesday that Grande will join the Emmy-winning series for its fall cycle.