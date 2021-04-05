20210406_MET_A1INDEX
Thomas F. Farrell II, a lawyer who rose to the top of Dominion Energy to dominate Virginia business and politics, has died at age 66, the day …
Virginia has sealed the deal on a $3.7 billion rail package with CSX Corp., Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express that will allow expanded passe…
After 40 years of covering central Virginia’s weather on WWBT NBC12, Jim Duncan delivered his final forecast early Wednesday evening.
For five years, Dominique Campbell has lived with crippling anxiety that has scarcely allowed her to leave her North Carolina home.
Patrons of several Richmond restaurants in the coming months will be able to enjoy meals on patios where cars would normally park on the street.
Alicia Atkins, the first Black woman elected to the Henrico County School Board, has asked a white colleague to step down as board chairwoman …
When the weather is good, Bob Blue likes to kayak or canoe from his South Richmond home through the James River rapids to his office at Domini…
In a meeting to discuss the controversial names of two university buildings, Queally referred to students as Black, Brown and "regular students," representatives of the faculty allege.
'Tell them to build it over there': Opposition to casino projects mounting as Richmond prepares for negotiations
Mounting tension over three competing casino proposals for Richmond boiled over Monday ahead of three community meetings scheduled on the proj…
"Ms. Meredith distinguished herself throughout the application and interview process," said retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, interim superintendent. "There’s little doubt that she is the right cadet for the position. She is a role model with a clear devotion to duty who will earn the trust and respect of the Corps."