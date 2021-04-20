20210421_NAT_PERSON

NBC and Dick Clark Productions, the broadcast network and producing partner of the Golden Globes, have asked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to expel its former president Phil Berk over an email he sent calling Black Lives Matter a “hate movement.”

The move follows a Los Angeles Times report that South African born Phil Berk, a current member and eight-term HFPA president, sent an email Sunday criticizing Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. The post touched off a firestorm among many of the organization’s members.

In the email, Berk, shared a post that called BLM a “racist hate movement” and described Cullors as “the self-proclaimed ‘trained Marxist.’” It was sent out to the association’s members, its staff and the group’s general counsel and chief operating officer, Gregory Goeckner.

Privately, on Monday night, DCP sent the HFPA a letter asking for Berk’s immediate expulsion.

On Tuesday, NBC also issued a statement echoing DCP.

DCP was waiting until the HFPA released a set of ethical and financial reforms expected on May 6. However, the Berk email displayed a “very blatant exhibition of racism,” and the company felt it needed to say something publicly, the person said.