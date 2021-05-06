20210507_NAT_BRIEFS

One woman told The Associated Press she saw police kill a badly wounded man she described as helpless and unarmed who they found after he had fled into her house. Felipe Curi, a detective in Rio’s civil police, denied there had been any executions.

Former Yad Vashem memorial leader dies

JERUSALEM — Yitzhak Arad, a Holocaust survivor and scholar who was the director of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial for more than two decades, has died at the age of 94, the center said Thursday.

Arad served as chairman of Yad Vashem from 1972 to 1993 and remained involved in the center until his final days, serving as the vice-chairman of the Yad Vashem Council, it said.

He was born Yitzhak Rudnicki in 1926 in a town that was then in Poland and is now part of Lithuania. He managed to escape and joined the Soviet partisans in 1943, at the age of 16. He remained with them until the end of the war, fighting the Nazis in Belarus and Lithuania.

Emigrating to Israel in 1945, he served in the Israeli military, mainly in an armored brigade. He went on to become a widely published scholar of World War II and the Holocaust.