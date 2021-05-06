20210507_NAT_BRIEFS

Biden visits La. to tout his infrastructure plan
LAKE CHARLES, La. — With a badly aging bridge as his backdrop, President Joe Biden stood in reliably Republican Louisiana on Thursday to pressure GOP lawmakers to support his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan — and yet expressed a willingness to compromise on the corporate tax hikes he’s recommending to pay the cost.
“I’m willing to hear ideas from both sides,” said Biden. ”I’m ready to compromise. What I’m not ready to do is, I’m not ready to do nothing. I’m not ready to have another period where America has another Infrastructure Month and it doesn’t change a damn thing.”
Biden is trying to sell their voters on the idea that higher corporate taxes can provide $115 billion for roads and bridges and hundreds of billions of dollars more to upgrade America’s electrical grid, make the water system safer, rebuild homes and jump-start the manufacturing of electric vehicles.
At least 25 dead during Brazilian police raid
RIO DE JANEIRO — Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and at least one officer and two dozen others died after being shot, authorities said.
The civil police’s press office confirmed the death of the cop and 24 alleged “criminals” in a message to the Associated Press.
One woman told The Associated Press she saw police kill a badly wounded man she described as helpless and unarmed who they found after he had fled into her house. Felipe Curi, a detective in Rio’s civil police, denied there had been any executions.
Former Yad Vashem memorial leader dies
JERUSALEM — Yitzhak Arad, a Holocaust survivor and scholar who was the director of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial for more than two decades, has died at the age of 94, the center said Thursday.
Arad served as chairman of Yad Vashem from 1972 to 1993 and remained involved in the center until his final days, serving as the vice-chairman of the Yad Vashem Council, it said.
He was born Yitzhak Rudnicki in 1926 in a town that was then in Poland and is now part of Lithuania. He managed to escape and joined the Soviet partisans in 1943, at the age of 16. He remained with them until the end of the war, fighting the Nazis in Belarus and Lithuania.
Emigrating to Israel in 1945, he served in the Israeli military, mainly in an armored brigade. He went on to become a widely published scholar of World War II and the Holocaust.
U.S. says nuclear pact’s fate up to Iran
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is signaling that Iran shouldn’t expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume.
A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters Thursday that the U.S. has laid out the concessions it’s prepared to make in order to rejoin the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.
The official said success or failure now depends on Iran making the political decision to accept those concessions and to return to compliance with the accord.
