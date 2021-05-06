20210507_NAT_PERSON

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was released from an Arkansas jail Thursday as he awaits trial on federal charges that he possessed and downloaded child pornography.
While Duggar, 33, awaits his July 6 trial, he will be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as his custodians.
Duggar was indicted Friday after being arrested by U.S. Marshals. He has pleaded not guilty.
Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. He previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.
A federal agent testified Wednesday that multiple pornographic images of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded to a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned in May 2019.
***
Bruno DiFabio, a celebrity pizza chef who owns restaurants in Connecticut and New York, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for tax evasion.
DiFabio, 51, known as “Lord of the Pies” and for appearing on “Chopped” and other TV shows, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday in Bridgeport, Conn. He was ordered to report to prison on July 12 and remains free on $100,000 bail.
Federal prosecutors said DiFabio, of Ridgefield, Conn., schemed with others to hide income from the restaurants, resulting in a more than $800,000 loss in tax revenue to the federal government. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to file false income tax returns and false payroll tax returns.
“Everything is true,” he said in court, according to a Hearst Connecticut Media report. “I did this out of arrogance and I am very sorry and I do understand the impacts of my behavior,” he said.
DiFabio’s business partner in some of the restaurants, Steven Cioffi, also pleaded guilty in the scheme and was sentenced last week to 30 days in prison.
— The Associated Press