20210507_NAT_PERSON

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was released from an Arkansas jail Thursday as he awaits trial on federal charges that he possessed and downloaded child pornography.

While Duggar, 33, awaits his July 6 trial, he will be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as his custodians.

Duggar was indicted Friday after being arrested by U.S. Marshals. He has pleaded not guilty.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. He previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

A federal agent testified Wednesday that multiple pornographic images of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded to a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned in May 2019.

***

Bruno DiFabio, a celebrity pizza chef who owns restaurants in Connecticut and New York, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for tax evasion.