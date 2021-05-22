20210523_NAT_BRIEFS

CNN lets Santorum go over culture comment
NEW YORK — CNN has cut ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.
On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who often gave the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.
He raised controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate.
“We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said. “Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
3 killed overnight in Minneapolis shootings
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis dealt with another outbreak of carnage Saturday after three people were killed in overnight shootings, two of them at a downtown nightclub where eight others were also wounded.
The gunfire, which erupted about 2 a.m. outside the Monarch nightclub, came just a few hours after an unrelated fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. The night’s three deaths brought the city’s 2021 homicide toll to 31.
The bloodshed came as a loosening of pandemic restrictions and warmer weather drew crowds back to restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, and in a city that has debated defunding or reforming the city’s police department in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death a year ago. And it brought an outpouring of condemnation and frustration from city leaders and others.
Virgin Galactic makes rocket-powered flight
SANTA FE, N.M. — Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.
Virgin Galactic announced the firing of VSS Unity’s rocket motor to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the rocket ship accelerating upward, estimated a top altitude of at least 50 miles and confirmed a landing later via radar.
British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson confirmed in a Twitter post that the two pilots and a research payload belonging to NASA had reached space.
First Atlantic storm expected to dissipate
MIAMI — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.
Ana was located about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said Saturday morning. It was moving west at 3 mph.
The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
