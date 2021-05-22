20210523_NAT_BRIEFS

The bloodshed came as a loosening of pandemic restrictions and warmer weather drew crowds back to restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, and in a city that has debated defunding or reforming the city’s police department in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death a year ago. And it brought an outpouring of condemnation and frustration from city leaders and others.

Virgin Galactic makes rocket-powered flight

SANTA FE, N.M. — Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Virgin Galactic announced the firing of VSS Unity’s rocket motor to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the rocket ship accelerating upward, estimated a top altitude of at least 50 miles and confirmed a landing later via radar.

British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson confirmed in a Twitter post that the two pilots and a research payload belonging to NASA had reached space.

First Atlantic storm expected to dissipate