20210624_NAT_BRIEFS

Senators reach deal on infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of senators tentatively reached an agreement with White House officials Wednesday on hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending for the nation’s infrastructure system, giving a significant boost toward one of President Joe Biden’s biggest domestic policy ambitions.
Multiple senators leaving an evening negotiating session at the Capitol said the group - which included five Democrats, five Republicans and top White House officials - had reached a framework of a deal. They said senators would go to the White House to brief Biden personally on the details on Thursday.
Senators stressed that the group had agreed not just on the spending levels for various infrastructure projects, but also how to pay for it.
The 10 senators - Collins, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Mark Warner, D-Va. - have met numerous times with the administration’s negotiators this week. Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and National Economic Council director Brian Deese have been representing the administration in talks.
Russia says warship fired warning shot
MOSCOW — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon.
It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a patrol ship fired warning shots after the HMS Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion and sailed 1.6 nautical miles into Russia’s territorial waters near Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea.
It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs ahead of the vessel to persuade the Defender to change course. Minutes later, the Defender left Russian waters, the ministry said.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense denied the Defender had been fired on or was in Russian waters, but had been in Ukrainian waters.
Reports: More than 50 killed in Tigray attack
NAIROBI, Kenya — An airstrike hit a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray village of Togoga on Tuesday and killed at least 51 people, according to health workers who said soldiers blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene.
An official with Tigray’s health bureau told The Associated Press that more than 100 other people were wounded, more than 50 seriously, and at least 33 people were still missing. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
The alleged airstrike comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November as Ethiopian forces supported by those from neighboring Eritrea pursue Tigray’s former leaders.
