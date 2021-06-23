20210624_NAT_PERSON

Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence.
Speaking in court remotely by phone, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.
“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said in an emotional and sometimes profane speech in which she condemned the arrangement and her dad, who has controlled it for most of its existence.
Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t let her.
About 100 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing, holding signs that read “Free Britney now!” and “Get out of Britney’s life!”
Jennifer Preston, 33, crossed the country from Richmond to be outside the hearing because, she says, “I’m a mom and I’m a fan.” Preston said: “We’re here to hear what she has to say. She’s been treated like a child for the last 13 years, she hasn’t had control of her life or her finances, even though she’s clearly capable enough to do those things.”
The last time Spears was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019. She has requested greater transparency from the court since then, and L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has allowed far more to remain public.
***
Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming “Indiana Jones 5” after suffering a shoulder injury on set. Ford, 78, was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.
Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.
Filming on the fifth installment in the series began this month in the U.K. under the direction of James Mangold. The film is set to be released in July 2022.
Deadline first reported the news.
— The Associated Press