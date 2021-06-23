20210624_NAT_PERSON

Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence.

Speaking in court remotely by phone, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said in an emotional and sometimes profane speech in which she condemned the arrangement and her dad, who has controlled it for most of its existence.

Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t let her.

About 100 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing, holding signs that read “Free Britney now!” and “Get out of Britney’s life!”