20210626_NAT_BRIEFS

3 killed, 5 injured in Germany knife attack
BERLIN — A man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured five others, some seriously, in Germany’s southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday before being shot by police and arrested, authorities said.
Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. His life was not in danger from his gunshot wound, they said.
Bavaria’s top security official Joachim Herrmann said the injured include a young boy, whose father was probably among the dead.
The suspect was in psychiatric treatment before the attack and had been known to police, Herrmann said. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
Historic heat wave hits Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday and braced for even hotter weather through the weekend as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal.
The extreme and dangerous heat was expected to break all-time records in cities and towns from eastern Washington state to Portland to southern Oregon as concerns mounted about wildfire risk in a region that’s already experiencing a crippling and extended drought.
Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) over the weekend and in Portland, Ore., weather forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 F by Sunday, breaking an all-time record of 107 F set in 1981. Unusually hot weather was expected to extend into next week for much of the region.
Seattle has only hit 100 F three times in recorded history, the National Weather Service said, and there was a chance it could eclipse the record of 103 F on Monday.
The extremely hot weather comes a week after a heat wave in the intermountain West broke records from Montana to Arizona.
According to 2019 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Seattle has the lowest rate of air conditioned homes of any major American city.
Trump’s company may face criminal charges
NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges soon against Donald Trump’s company, stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings.
The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.
Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti said he met virtually with prosecutors Thursday to try and persuade them not to seek a criminal indictment against the company, but that the charges would not be unexpected.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.
No charges have been filed thus far in the long-running probe. Prosecutors have been scrutinizing Trump’s tax records, subpoenaing documents and interviewing witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.
— From wire reports