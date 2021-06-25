20210626_NAT_BRIEFS

Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) over the weekend and in Portland, Ore., weather forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 F by Sunday, breaking an all-time record of 107 F set in 1981. Unusually hot weather was expected to extend into next week for much of the region.

Seattle has only hit 100 F three times in recorded history, the National Weather Service said, and there was a chance it could eclipse the record of 103 F on Monday.

The extremely hot weather comes a week after a heat wave in the intermountain West broke records from Montana to Arizona.

According to 2019 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Seattle has the lowest rate of air conditioned homes of any major American city.

Trump’s company may face criminal charges

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges soon against Donald Trump’s company, stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings.