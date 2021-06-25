20210626_NAT_PERSON

Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment.
“Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of heaven on Earth,” he said, marking the end of his third late-night show over 28 years. It’s a tenure second only to Johnny Carson’s 30 years on “Tonight.”
O’Brien’s next venture is a weekly variety series for HBO Max, set to arrive in 2022 with an as-yet unannounced format.
The hourlong “Conan” finale Thursday was largely a trip down memory lane with clips of guests including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Sarah Silverman, and highlights of specials taped outside the United States. Will Ferrell appeared by Zoom from Boston, with Jack Black on hand to salute O’Brien.
Black serenaded O’Brien and his longtime sidekick Andy Richter with revamped lyrics set to the signature Frank Sinatra standard, “My Way.”
***
Through the flag twirlers and the gospel choir and the seemingly endless proclamations from local officials, Ernie Isley was able to reduce to one word the honor of having streets named after him and his famous family in the suburban towns where they once lived: “Wow.”
“This is a spectacular culmination of a lot of dreams and a lot of prayers,” he exclaimed.
Teaneck and Englewood, suburbs a few miles across the Hudson River from New York City, held dual ceremonies Thursday to honor the Isley Brothers, the legendary group that scored hits with songs including “Shout,” “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing,” “That Lady” and “Fight The Power.”
Ron Isley lived in Teaneck and Ernie lived in neighboring Englewood during the group’s heyday in the 1960s. Another brother, Rudolph, lived in Irvington, about 12 miles south of Teaneck. The brothers helped put Teaneck on the map when they launched the T-Neck record label.
— From wire reports