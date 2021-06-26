20210627_NAT_BRIEFS

5 killed in Albuquerque in hot-air balloon crash
Five people died after a hot-air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in Albuquerque, N.M., and the gondola crashed to the ground, police said Saturday.
No identities have been released but fire officials said three men, including the pilot, and two females died.
The balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to more than 13,000 homes, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. The gondola fell about 100 feet and crashed in the median of a busy street, catching on fire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
J&J agrees to pay up in N.Y.-filed opioid suits
Johnson & Johnson said it agreed to pay $263 million to resolve opioid lawsuits filed in New York, settling the cases on the eve of the first U.S. jury trial over claims the company mishandled the addictive painkillers.
The settlement resolves complaints brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and two Long Island counties that were set to go to trial next week. In a statement Saturday, the company said the deal is consistent with a $5 billion settlement proposal it made last year to resolve all its opioid liability. The global proposal has yet to be finalized.
The company’s Janssen unit stopped making opioid painkillers last year. J&J denied any wrongdoing.
China denies it uses vaccines as a weapon
BEIJING — China said Saturday that it provides vaccines to other countries with no political conditions attached, responding to a story by The Associated Press saying China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing from a multicountry statement on human rights in China’s Xinjiang region by threatening to withhold a COVID-19 vaccine shipment.
A statement from the Foreign Ministry said it welcomed Ukraine’s decision to take its name off the statement at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, adding, “We haven’t heard that Ukraine has encountered any difficulty in importing vaccines from China.”
The Associated Press, citing diplomats from two Western countries, reported that Ukraine had pulled its name from the statement Thursday after China warned it would block a planned shipment of at least 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines unless it did so. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Benigno Aquino buried; ex-Philippine president
MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III was buried Saturday with thousands lining the streets of Manila to remember him for standing up to China in bitter territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in the Southeast Asian nation where his parents helped topple a dictator.
Aquino died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease arising from diabetes following a long public absence, after his single, six-year term ended in 2016. Family and friends sang a patriotic song after a silver urn with Aquino’s remains was placed beside the tomb of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino. Military honors included a 21-gun salute at the private cemetery.
— From wire reports