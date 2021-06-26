20210627_NAT_BRIEFS

The company’s Janssen unit stopped making opioid painkillers last year. J&J denied any wrongdoing.

China denies it uses vaccines as a weapon

BEIJING — China said Saturday that it provides vaccines to other countries with no political conditions attached, responding to a story by The Associated Press saying China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing from a multicountry statement on human rights in China’s Xinjiang region by threatening to withhold a COVID-19 vaccine shipment.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry said it welcomed Ukraine’s decision to take its name off the statement at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, adding, “We haven’t heard that Ukraine has encountered any difficulty in importing vaccines from China.”

The Associated Press, citing diplomats from two Western countries, reported that Ukraine had pulled its name from the statement Thursday after China warned it would block a planned shipment of at least 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines unless it did so. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Benigno Aquino buried; ex-Philippine president