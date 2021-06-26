20210627_NAT_PERSON

Britain’s Treasury has unveiled a special edition coin to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99. The Treasury said Saturday that the design of the 5-pound coin had been approved by Philip in 2008. It features an original portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh, drawn by artist Ian Rank-Broadley.
Though it is legal tender, the coin has been designed as a limited-edition collectable or gift and will not be entering general circulation. Britain issues a £5 banknote, known as a “fiver,” the lowest denomination note in circulation.
Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years. The other side of the coin features the 95-year-old monarch, as is custom on British coins. The new coin will be available from the Royal Mint’s website, as well as post offices around the U.K. and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.
Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to police on an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, will turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019, and was made public by Gilford police on May 25. It charges Manson with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in an Aug. 18, 2019, incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion where he had performed.
Police said a videographer was in the stage pit area when she was allegedly assaulted, specifying that the incident was not sexual in nature. Burpee said that if Manson surrenders in the next few weeks, his initial court appearance in New Hampshire would probably be in mid-August. He said Manson faces a maximum jail sentence of one year and a fine of up to $2,000.
In February, Manson was dropped by his record label after actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to him, and other women accused him of abuse in messages on Instagram. And the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating claims of domestic violence involving Manson between 2009 and 2011 when he lived in West Hollywood.
— From wire reports