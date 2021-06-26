20210627_NAT_PERSON

Britain’s Treasury has unveiled a special edition coin to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99. The Treasury said Saturday that the design of the 5-pound coin had been approved by Philip in 2008. It features an original portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh, drawn by artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Though it is legal tender, the coin has been designed as a limited-edition collectable or gift and will not be entering general circulation. Britain issues a £5 banknote, known as a “fiver,” the lowest denomination note in circulation.

Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years. The other side of the coin features the 95-year-old monarch, as is custom on British coins. The new coin will be available from the Royal Mint’s website, as well as post offices around the U.K. and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.

***

Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to police on an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, will turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department.