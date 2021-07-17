20210718_NAT_BRIEFS

Third venue cancels Gaetz, Greene rally
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A third event venue in California canceled a Saturday night rally by Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Instead, Gaetz said on Twitter that they would be holding a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.
Spokesman Mike Lyster said city officials “shared our public safety concerns with the operator and the operator shares the concerns,” the Press-Enterprise reported.
“We respect free speech and we are capable of holding events,” Lyster said. “But it was the lack of advance notice for an event that would attract the attention at the level this one would that has raised issues for our city.”
Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.
The two far-right members of Congress billed the event as an “America First” rally, part of a series they have spoken at this year.
Confederate statue removed in La. city
LAFAYETTE, La. — Spectators cheered Saturday as a stone statue of a Confederate general was hoisted by a crane and removed from a pedestal where it stood for 99 years in front of a city hall in south Louisiana.
The Advertiser posted video of the work that happened a day after United Daughters of the Confederacy signed a settlement agreeing to move the statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton or let the city do so. A trial had been scheduled for July 26.
The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020 prompted new calls across the country to remove Confederate statues, many of which had been erected decades after the Civil War, during the Jim Crow era, when states imposed new segregation laws, and during the “Lost Cause” movement, when historians and others inaccurately depicted the South’s rebellion as a fight to defend states’ rights, not slavery.
Mouton, whose full name was Jean-Jacques-Alfred-Alexandre Mouton, was a slave owner and son of a former Louisiana governor. He died leading a cavalry charge in the Civil War Battle of Mansfield.
3 Texas Dems in D.C. positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House’s Democratic Caucus director said Saturday.
One lawmaker tested positive Friday and the other two did so on Saturday, according to caucus director Phillip Martin. All three were fully vaccinated against the disease, according to Martin, who declined to release their names or conditions.
More than 50 Texas lawmakers arrived in Washington on Monday after leaving their home state on a private charter flight. They received criticism from Republicans and others after a photo showed them maskless on the plane, though federal pandemic guidelines don’t require masks to be worn on private aircraft.
The Democrats left the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass a bill that would place new restrictions on voting in Texas.
