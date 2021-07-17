20210718_NAT_PERSON

Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” a body-horror thriller featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making her just the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74-year history.
Saturday’s win was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the closing ceremony, unleashing a few moments of confusion.
Ducournau, a French filmmaker, didn’t come to the stage to accept the award until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony. But the early hint didn’t diminish from her emotional response. “I’m sorry, I keep shaking my head,” said Decournau, catching her breath. “Is this real? Why am I even speaking English right now?”
After several false starts, Lee implored Sharon Stone to make the announcement, explaining: “She’s not going to mess it up.” The problems started when Lee was asked to say which prize would be awarded first. Instead, he announced the evening’s final prize, as fellow juror Mati Diop and others rushed to stop him.
Lee, himself, spent several moments with his head in his hands before apologizing profusely for taking a lot of the suspense out of the evening.
Floyd Cooper, an award-winning illustrator and author of children’s books whose mission to offer candid and positive images of Black history included subjects ranging from Frederick Douglass and the civil rights movement to Venus and Serena Williams, died Friday. He was 65.
Author Carole Boston Weatherford, whose “Becoming Billie Holiday” and “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” were illustrated by Cooper, said he died after being ill with cancer for several months.
The Tulsa, Okla., native drew upon his grandfather’s memories in illustrating Weatherford’s book on the 1921 tragedy. He illustrated dozens of books, and his work on Joyce Carol Thomas’ “The Blacker the Berry” brought him the Coretta Scott King Award in 2009 for achievement by a Black illustrator.
— The Associated Press