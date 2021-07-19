20210720_NAT_BRIEFS

2 Americans sentenced in Nissan exec’s escape
TOKYO — A Tokyo court handed down prison terms for the American father and son accused of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan.
Michael Taylor was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, while his son Peter was sentenced to one year and eight months.
They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 escape of Ghosn, who hid in a big box that was flown on a private jet via Turkey to Lebanon. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
In handing down the sentencing, Chief Judge Hideo Nirei said they had committed a serious violation of the law, as now there is next to no chance of putting Ghosn on trial.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of underreporting his compensation and of breach of trust in using Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He says he is innocent, and he left because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan.
The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020 and extradited to Japan in March. During their trial they apologized, saying they had been misled by Ghosn about Japan’s criminal justice system.
Man dies from rare monkey virus in China
A man in China has died after contracting a rare infectious disease from primates, known as the Monkey B virus, Chinese health officials revealed in a report Saturday. The victim, a 53-year-old veterinarian based in Beijing, was the first documented human case of the virus in China.
According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the man worked in a research institute that specialized in nonhuman primate breeding and dissected two dead monkeys in March. He experienced nausea, vomiting and fever a month later, and died May 27. His blood and saliva samples were sent to the center in April, where researchers found evidence of the Monkey B virus.
The Monkey B virus, or herpes B virus, is prevalent among macaque monkeys, but extremely rare — and often deadly — when it spreads to humans. In humans, it tends to attack the central nervous system and cause inflammation to the brain, leading to a loss of consciousness, said Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Kobe University in Tokyo. If untreated, there’s about an 80% fatality rate.
‘Big Bird Bandits’ return stolen costume
Thieves calling themselves the “Big Bird Bandits” stole a $118,000 costume of the iconic “Sesame Street” character from a children’s circus in Adelaide, a city on the south Australian coast. A few days later, they returned the seven-foot-tall suit with a note stuffed in the beak: an apology for being “such a big birden.”
“We had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause,” the note said. “We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer [ourselves] up. We had a great time with Mr. Bird, he’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend.
“Sincerely, THE BIG BIRD BANDITS”
The costume is made of ostrich feathers, takes three months to complete and had been flown in from New York after being approved by “Sesame Street” officials.
