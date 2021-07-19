20210720_NAT_PERSON

Two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug, 3, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5.

Lady Gaga and Bennett collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album and their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. Promoters say the August concerts will be Bennett’s last New York performances of his career.

***

Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.