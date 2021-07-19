20210720_NAT_PERSON

Two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug, 3, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5.
Lady Gaga and Bennett collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album and their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”
Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. Promoters say the August concerts will be Bennett’s last New York performances of his career.
***
Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.
Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month’s U.S. swimming trials.
***
vvv
An actor from the hit series “The Wire” accused a Brooklyn journalist of sexually abusing him by touching his buttocks on two occasions — but the woman says it was in the context of a consensual relationship, her lawyer said.
Gbenga Akinnagbe, 42, who played the murderous Chris Partlow on the HBO show, claims Lola Adesioye, 38, who writes for The Guardian and other publications, touched and grabbed his rear end in May and June 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
But Adesioye’s lawyer says his client is the real victim and told a judge she will go to trial if the case is not outright dismissed by prosecutors.
— From wire reports