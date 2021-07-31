20210801_NAT_PERSON

“I want to pause right here on that phrase: ‘the Amanda Knox saga.’ What does that refer to? Does it refer to anything I did? No,” she added. “It refers to the events that resulted from the murder of Meredith Kercher by a burglar named Rudy Guede.’”

The 34-year-old public speaker said the “saga” should refer to “the shoddy police work, prosecutorial tunnel vision, and refusal to admit their mistakes” that led Italian authorities to wrongfully convict her twice. (She was finally acquitted in 2011 — and then again in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.)

“In those four years of wrongful imprisonment and 8 years of trial, I had near-zero agency,” she wrote. “Everyone else in that ‘saga’ had more influence over events than I did. The erroneous focus on me by the authorities led to an erroneous focus on me by the press, which shaped how I was viewed. In prison, I had no control over my public image, no voice in my story.”

Because she was the focus, Knox said that many complained that her slain roommate, Meredith Kercher, “had been forgotten” and blamed her for that too.

“The result of this is that 15 years later, my name is the name associated with this tragic series of events, of which I had zero impact on. Meredith’s name is often left out, as is Rudy Guede’s.”