20210809_MBZ_COVER_HEAD

How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has been charged with three a…
On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invit…
'We just want to get ahead of this variant': Hungry? Bring your vax card - some Richmond eateries asking patrons to show proof
Facing a surging COVID-19 variant, some Richmond-area restaurants are asking patrons for proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test resul…
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly border collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
No swimming, wading in the James after pipe rupture dumps 300,000 gallons of raw sewage, says Virginia Dept. of Health
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, rallied with several dozen supporters outside the state Capitol on Monday to call for a “forensic audit” of…
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that another person und…
Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."