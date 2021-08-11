20210812_WKD_MOVIES for Aug. 13-19

AILEY
(PG-13) Filmmaker Jamila Wignot examines the life of visionary dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey. (82 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 11:30 Mon.-Thu. 2:10
ANNETTE
(R) Henry is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann, a world-renowned opera singer. With the birth of their first child — a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny — their lives are turned upside down. Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell (140 minutes)
The Byrd Fri. 7:00 Sat. 3:00 Sun. 3:00, 7:00 Wed. 7:00
Movieland
Fri.-Sat. 12:30, 2:10, 6:10 Sun. 12:30, 2:10, 5:30 Mon.-Thu. 2:30, 5:10
BATMAN
(PG-13 • 3 stars) The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle (126 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 4:30 Mon.-Thu. 2:20
BLACK WIDOW
(PG-13 • 3 stars) Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone (133 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 12:15, 2:30, 6:30, 9:45 Sun. 12:15, 2:30, 6:30
Mon.-Thu. 4:00, 7:20
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:15, 4:20, 7:40, 10:30 Sun.-Wed. 1:15, 4:20, 7:40
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:25, 3:30, 6:35, 10:00
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1:30, 5:20, 8:40 Sat. 12:10, 3:20, 6:30 Sun. 1:45, 5:00 Mon.-Wed. 6:10
Westchester Fri.-Wed. 12:20, 3:30, 6:35, 9:45
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 1:00, 4:15, 7:25, 10:45
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:35, 3:40, 6:50, 10:00 Mon.-Wed. 1:20, 4:35, 7:40
Short Pump Fri.-Wed. 12:20, 3:30, 6:45, 9:55 Thu. 12:25, 3:35, 6:50, 10:00
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS
(PG • 2 stars) Now adults, Tim Templeton and his estranged brother, Ted, take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must go under cover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats. Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt (107 minutes)
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 1:10
DON’T BREATHE 2
(R) A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton, Madelyn Grace, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams (98 minutes)
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:35, 2:20, 4:20, 5:05, 7:05, 7:50, 9:45, 10:30 Mon.-Wed. 1:30, 2:30, 4:10, 5:10, 6:50, 7:50, 9:30 Thu. 2:30, 5:10, 7:50
Westchester Fri.-Sat. 1:40, 4:25, 5:00, 7:20, 9:55, 10:25 Sun. 1:40, 4:25, 5:00, 7:20, 10:25 Mon. 1:40, 4:25, 5:00, 7:20, 9:55, 10:25 Tue. 1:45, 4:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:55, 10:25 Wed. 1:40, 4:25, 7:20, 9:55, 10:25 Thu. 1:40, 4:25, 7:20, 9:55
AMC Dine-In Fri. 12:25, 3:10, 5:10, 8:00 Sat. 12:20, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 Sun. 1:30, 4:00, 6:40 Mon.-Wed. 7:30
Short Pump Fri.-Mon. 2:10, 3:40, 4:45, 7:20, 10:00, 10:20 Tue. 2:10, 3:45, 4:45, 7:20, 10:00, 10:25 Wed. 2:10, 3:40, 4:45, 7:20, 10:00, 10:30 Thu. 2:10, 3:40, 4:45, 7:20, 10:00, 10:20
CinéBistro Fri.-Sat. 4:00, 6:30, 11:15 Sun. 12:30, 4:00, 6:30 Mon.-Tue. 4:00, 6:30
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:10, 7:50, 9:40, 10:20
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 Sun.-Thu. 1:40, 4:25, 7:10
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 1:40, 4:10, 4:25, 7:10, 7:50, 9:55, 10:10, 10:25 Mon.-Thu. 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:40, 2:20, 5:15, 8:00, 9:30, 10:45 Sun. 11:40, 2:20, 5:15, 8:10 Mon.-Thu. 2:10, 5:15, 8:00
ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
(PG-13 • 2 stars) Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive — and discovering they’ve all played the game before. Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel (88 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 10:00
Sun. 5:15 Mon.-Thu. 8:20
Short Pump Fri.-Wed. 10:35 Thu. 10:05
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:40 Mon.-Wed. 1:10, 3:35
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 10:15
F9 THE FAST SAGA
(PG-13 • 2 stars) Dom Toretto and his crew come together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered — Dom’s forsaken brother. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (145 minutes)
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 9:35 Mon.-Wed. 9:05
FREE GUY
(PG-13) When a bank teller discovers he’s a background player in a video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world with no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late. Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar (115 minutes)
Short Pump Fri.-Sun. 12:30, 1:40, 2:00, 3:35, 4:35, 5:00, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:25, 10:25 Mon. 12:30, 1:40, 2:00, 3:35, 4:35, 5:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:25, 10:25 Tue. 1:40, 2:00, 3:35, 4:35, 5:00, 7:30, 8:00, 10:25 Wed. 1:40, 2:00, 3:35, 4:35, 5:00, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:25, 10:25 Thu. 12:30, 1:40, 2:00, 3:35, 4:35, 5:00, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:25, 10:25
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:00, 1:20, 2:10, 4:00, 4:30, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 10:00, 10:45 Sun.-Mon. 1:00, 1:20, 2:10, 4:00, 4:30, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30 Tue.-Thu. 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30
Westchester Fri.-Tue. 12:00, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 4:30, 6:00, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:05, 10:00, 10:30 Wed. 12:00, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 4:10, 4:30, 6:00, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 10:30 Thu. 1:00, 1:30, 4:00, 4:30, 7:00, 7:30, 10:00, 10:30
CinéBistro Fri.-Sun. 3:00, 7:00, 9:15 Mon.-Tue. 3:00, 7:00
Destination Fri.-Sat. 12:00, 3:00, 6:30 Sun. 2:00
Virginia Center Fri. 12:30, 1:05, 1:15, 1:30, 2:00, 3:15, 3:30, 3:45, 4:05, 4:30, 5:00, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7:05, 7:15, 7:30, 8:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:25 Sat. 12:30, 1:00, 1:15, 1:30, 2:00, 3:15, 3:30, 3:45, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 8:00, 9:30, 9:55, 10:25 Sun. 1:00, 1:15, 1:30, 2:10, 3:15, 3:45, 4:00, 4:30, 5:05, 6:15, 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 8:00, 9:25, 9:55, 10:25 Mon. 1:00, 1:30, 1:30, 2:00, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:30 Tue. 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:30 Wed. 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 9:30 Thu. 1:40, 2:10, 4:35, 5:05, 7:30, 8:00
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 4:50, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:30 Mon. 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 Tue. 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 Wed.-Thu. 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 3:30, 4:00, 4:30, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30
AMC Dine-In Fri. 1:00, 2:00, 4:15, 6:00, 7:30, 9:00 Sat. 11:30, 12:30, 2:10, 3:00, 5:00, 6:00, 8:00, 9:00 Sun. 12:15, 1:00, 3:05, 4:15, 6:00, 7:10 Mon.-Wed. 6:00, 7:10
Southpark Fri.-Mon. 12:30, 1:00, 1:15, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:15, 3:45, 4:00, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:00, 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15 Tue.-Wed. 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:15, 3:45, 4:00, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:00, 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15 Thu. 12:30, 1:00, 1:15, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:15, 3:45, 4:00, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:50, 1:00, 2:40, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 9:40, 10:30 Sun. 11:50, 1:00, 2:40, 4:00, 6:10, 7:10 Mon.-Thu. 3:10, 4:30, 6:30, 7:40
In IMAX at:
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 1:40, 7:40
Short Pump Fri.-Thu. 1:00, 7:00
THE GREEN KNIGHT
(R • 3 stars) King Arthur’s headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court. Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris (125 minutes)
The Byrd Fri.-Sun. 10:00 Wed. 10:00
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 4:05, 10:35 Sun.-Wed. 4:05
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 3:45, 6:55, 10:20
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 4:10, 10:10 Mon. 4:25, 7:30 Tue.-Wed. 4:30, 7:35
Southpark Fri.-Tue. 7:05, 10:05 Wed. 7:10, 10:10 Thu. 7:15, 10:15
Westchester Fri.-Wed. 4:40, 10:25
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 12:20, 3:40, 7:20, 9:50 Sun. 12:20, 3:40, 7:20 Mon.-Thu. 4:15, 7:30
Short Pump Fri.-Sat. 4:00, 10:35 Sun. 4:05, 10:35 Mon.-Thu. 4:00, 10:35
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
(PG • 3 stars) When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler (104 minutes)
Short Pump Tue.-Wed. 12:00
West Tower Tue.-Wed. 1:20
Westchester Tue.-Wed. 1:30
Southpark Tue.-Wed. 12:10
Virginia Center Tue.-Wed. 1:00
JOHN AND THE HOLE
(R) A desperate game of survival unfolds after 13-year-old John traps his family in a hole in the ground. Charlie Shotwell, Michael Hall, Taissa Farmiga, Jennifer Ehle, Ben O’Brien (104 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 10:35 Sun.-Thu. 8:30
JUNGLE CRUISE
(PG-13 • 2 stars) Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons (127 minutes)
Destination Fri.-Sat. 12:30, 3:30, 7:00 Sun. 2:30
CinéBistro Fri.-Sun. 2:30, 6:00, 9:45 Mon.-Tue. 2:30, 6:00
AMC Dine-In Fri. 12:30, 4:00, 7:15 Sat. 11:00, 3:45, 7:15 Sun. 12:40, 4:05, 7:05 Mon.-Wed. 6:40
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:40, 3:40, 6:50, 9:50
Westchester Fri.-Sun. 12:10, 12:50, 3:25, 3:55, 6:40, 7:05, 9:50, 10:15 Mon. 12:10, 12:50, 3:25, 3:55, 6:30, 7:05, 9:20, 10:10 Tue.-Wed. 12:10, 3:25, 3:55, 6:40, 7:05, 9:50, 10:15
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 12:10, 3:30, 6:40, 9:50 Sun. 12:10, 3:30, 6:40 Mon.-Thu. 3:30, 6:40
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 12:15, 12:55, 1:45, 3:25, 4:45, 6:25, 7:05, 7:45, 9:25, 10:50
Short Pump Fri. 1:15, 12:45, 3:55, 4:25, 7:05, 7:30, 10:15 Sat.-Wed. 12:45, 1:15, 3:55, 4:25, 7:05, 7:30, 10:15 Thu. 12:45, 3:55, 7:05, 10:15
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:35, 4:35, 7:35, 10:40 Sun.-Wed. 1:35, 4:35, 7:35
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:20, 1:50, 3:55, 4:25, 4:55, 7:10, 7:40, 8:10, 10:15 Mon.-Wed. 12:55, 2:50, 4:00, 4:40, 6:10, 7:15, 7:45, 9:15
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
(PG • 3 stars) There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Siri (106 minutes)
The Byrd Wed. 10:00
MADAGASCAR
(PG • 3 stars) Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen (86 minutes)
Virginia Center Tue.-Wed. 1:00
Commonwealth Tue. 12:15
Short Pump Tue.-Wed. 12:00
West Tower Tue.-Wed. 1:10
Southpark Tue.-Wed. 12:10
Westchester Tue.-Wed. 12:30
MAMMA MIA!
(PG-13 • 2 stars) Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Christine Baranski (109 minutes)
The Byrd Thu. 7:00
THE NIGHT HOUSE
(R) Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone at the lakeside home he built for her. She tries her best to keep it together, but disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning Beth with a ghostly allure. Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin (110 minutes)
Commonwealth Thu. 6:00, 9:05
AMC Dine-In Thu. 7:00
Virginia Center Thu. 6:00, 9:00
Southpark Thu. 6:00, 8:45
Westchester Thu. 6:00, 8:45
Short Pump Thu. 6:10, 8:50
NINE DAYS
(R) A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale (124 minutes)
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 4:05
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:50 Mon.-Wed. 1:10
Movieland Fri.-Sun. 7:40 Mon.-Thu. 5:30
OLD
(PG-13 • 2 stars) A tropical holiday turns into a horrific nightmare when a family visits a secluded beach that’s somehow causing them to age rapidly — reducing their entire lives into a single day. Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Alex Wolff (108 minutes)
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:55, 3:50, 7:25, 10:05 Mon.-Wed. 1:25, 4:05, 6:40, 9:20
Short Pump Fri.-Sat. 1:50, 4:40, 7:25, 10:15 Sun. 12:05, 10:15 Mon. 1:50, 6:40, 10:15 Tue. 1:50, 4:40, 7:25, 10:15 Wed. 1:50, 10:15 Thu. 12:20, 3:10
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:25
Westchester Fri.-Sat. 1:45, 4:35, 7:25 Sun. 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15 Mon.-Wed. 1:45, 4:35, 7:25
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 12:00, 3:50, 6:50, 10:40 Sun. 12:00, 3:50, 6:50 Mon.-Thu. 3:50, 6:50
West Tower Fri.-Wed. 12:50, 6:45
Southpark Fri.-Wed. 1:55, 4:55, 7:40, 10:25 Thu. 12:35, 3:20
AMC Dine-In Fri. 3:00, 5:40, 8:20 Sat. 1:50, 4:40, 7:45 Sun. 3:10, 5:50 Mon.-Wed. 7:20
PIG
(R • 3 stars) Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved pig. Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Cassandra Violet (92 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 10:15 Sun.-Thu. 8:30
THE PROTéGé
(R) Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide (109 minutes)
Virginia Center Thu. 6:15, 9:15
AMC Dine-In Thu. 6:00
Commonwealth Thu. 6:00, 9:00
Short Pump Thu. 6:00, 8:40
Westchester Thu. 6:00, 8:55
Southpark Thu. 6:00, 8:45
A QUIET PLACE PART II
(PG-13 • 3 stars) The Abbotts must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou (97 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:45, 6:20 Sun. 11:45, 6:00 Mon.-Thu. 2:30, 6:00
RESPECT
(PG-13) Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom — it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron (145 minutes)
AMC Dine-In Fri. 12:00, 3:30, 5:00, 7:00, 8:30 Sat. 12:00, 2:45, 3:30, 6:15, 7:00 Sun. 12:00, 2:50, 3:30, 6:10, 7:00 Mon.-Wed. 6:30
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:10, 12:50, 3:25, 4:00, 6:40, 9:55
CinéBistro Fri.-Sat. 1:00, 3:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10:15 Sun. 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 7:30, 8:30 Mon.-Tue. 3:30, 7:30, 8:00
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:05, 3:30, 7:15, 9:50 Sun. 1:05, 3:30, 7:15 Mon.-Thu. 1:05, 7:15, 3:30
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:30, 12:40, 1:50, 3:10, 5:45, 6:45, 9:15, 10:15 Sun. 11:30, 12:40, 1:50, 3:10, 6:45, 7:45 Mon.-Thu. 2:50, 3:40, 6:20, 7:10
Short Pump Fri.-Mon. 12:00, 12:30, 3:50, 6:40, 7:10, 10:30 Tue. 12:05, 12:30, 3:50, 6:45, 7:10, 10:30 Wed.-Thu. 12:00, 12:30, 3:50, 6:40, 7:10, 10:30
Westchester Fri.-Sat. 12:30, 1:35, 3:50, 7:10, 7:50, 9:35 Sun. 12:30, 1:35, 3:50, 7:10, 7:50, 9:45 Mon.-Tue. 12:30, 1:35, 3:50, 7:10, 7:50, 9:35 Wed. 12:30, 3:50, 7:10, 7:50, 9:35 Thu. 12:30, 3:50, 7:10, 9:35
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:05, 4:30, 7:55, 9:30 Mon.-Wed. 1:05, 4:30, 7:55, 9:00 Thu. 1:05, 4:30, 7:55
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 12:00, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 7:20, 10:20, 10:40 Mon.-Thu. 12:00, 3:20, 6:50, 10:20
RIFFTRAX LIVE: HOBGOBLINS
(Not Rated) Mike, Bill and Kevin deliver an all-new live riff on “Hobgoblins,” a 1988 horror-comedy about vicious little creatures from outer space. (120 minutes)
Westchester Tue. 8:00
Commonwealth Tue. 8:00
Virginia Center Tue. 8:00
Short Pump Tue. 8:00
SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
(G • 4 stars) A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O’Connor, Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell (102 minutes)
The Byrd Tue. 7:00
SNAKE EYES
(PG-13 • 2 stars) An ancient Japanese clan teaches Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior after he saves the life of their heir apparent. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested. Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving (121 minutes)
Westchester Fri.-Wed. 1:50, 7:40
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 9:30
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 4:10, 10:25 Sun. 4:10, 8:20 Mon.-Thu. 4:50, 8:20
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:55 Mon.-Wed. 1:40
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 12:40
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
(PG • 1 stars) Trapped in digital space by a rogue AI, superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green (115 minutes)
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 12:20, 3:20, 6:20 Sun. 12:20, 3:20, 6:00 Mon.-Thu. 2:15, 5:50
AMC Dine-In Fri. 12:15 Sat. 11:05 Sun. 12:05
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 12:10
STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME 35TH ANNIVERSARY
(Not Rated) William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy star in the exciting science-fiction sequel “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home”; includes a special featurette with cast and crew. (130 minutes)
Short Pump Thu. 3:00, 7:00
Commonwealth Thu. 3:00, 7:00
Virginia Center Thu. 3:00, 7:00
Westchester Thu. 3:00, 7:00
STILLWATER
(R • 2 stars) An Oklahoma man travels to Marseille, France, to prove that his estranged daughter is innocent of murder. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan (140 minutes)
Southpark Fri.-Wed. 12:45, 3:55 Thu. 12:50, 4:00
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 12:20, 3:35, 7:00, 10:10
Short Pump Fri.-Thu. 12:40, 7:15
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 12:55, 4:10, 7:25, 10:20 Sun.-Thu. 12:55, 4:10, 7:25
CinéBistro Fri.-Sun. 5:00 Mon.-Tue. 4:30
Westchester Fri.-Wed. 4:55, 10:05
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 12:50, 2:45, 7:15, 9:10 Sun. 12:50, 2:45, 7:15 Mon.-Thu. 2:45, 7:50
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 1:00, 4:15 Mon.-Wed. 2:40
THE SUICIDE SQUAD
(R) The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission with Col. Rick Flag. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone (132 minutes)
CinéBistro Fri.-Sun. 1:15, 4:30, 8:00 Mon.-Tue. 5:00, 8:30
West Tower Fri.-Sat. 1:10, 4:15, 7:20, 10:25 Sun.-Wed. 1:10, 4:15, 7:20
Southpark Fri.-Thu. 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:20, 10:10
Westchester Fri.-Sat. 12:05, 12:30, 1:05, 3:10, 3:40, 4:15, 6:25, 7:00, 7:45, 10:10 Sun. 12:00, 12:30, 1:05, 3:40, 4:15, 7:00, 7:45, 10:10 Mon. 12:05, 12:30, 1:05, 3:10, 3:40, 4:15, 7:00, 7:45, 10:10 Tue. 12:05, 12:30, 3:10, 3:40, 4:15, 6:25, 7:00, 10:10 Wed. 12:05, 12:30, 1:00, 3:10, 3:40, 4:15, 6:25, 7:00, 10:10
Virginia Center Fri.-Sun. 12:45, 1:35, 4:05, 4:50, 6:35, 7:20, 8:05, 9:50, 10:35 Mon.-Wed. 1:05, 2:30, 4:20, 5:45, 6:50, 7:35, 9:10
AMC Dine-In Fri. 12:45, 1:40, 3:15, 4:05, 6:30, 7:45 Sat. 11:20, 12:45, 2:15, 4:15, 5:20, 7:30, 8:40 Sun. 12:10, 1:15, 3:20, 4:30, 6:30 Mon.-Wed. 6:20, 7:00
Commonwealth Fri.-Sat. 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:25, 7:10, 7:40, 9:30, 10:25, 10:45 Sun. 12:15, 12:45, 3:20, 3:50, 6:25, 7:10, 9:30, 10:25
Movieland Fri.-Sat. 11:20, 2:50, 4:15, 6:15, 7:30, 9:00, 10:20 Sun. 11:20, 2:50, 4:15, 6:15, 7:30 Mon.-Thu. 3:20, 5:00, 6:45, 8:15
Short Pump Fri.-Mon. 12:35, 1:35, 3:45, 4:50, 6:55, 8:00, 10:10 Tue.-Wed. 12:35, 3:45, 4:50, 6:55, 8:00, 10:10 Thu. 12:35, 1:40, 3:45, 6:55, 10:10
In IMAX at:
Short Pump Fri.-Thu. 3:50, 10:05
Commonwealth Fri.-Sun. 4:30, 10:40
TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN
(Not Rated) An intrepid female detective and a rookie FBI profiler search for a vicious serial killer in “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.” (110 minutes)
Commonwealth Mon. 7:00
Virginia Center Mon. 7:00
Westchester Mon. 7:00
Short Pump Mon. 7:00
TIME BANDITS
(PG • 3 stars) Cosmic dwarfs take a boy on an odyssey featuring Robin Hood, Napoleon, King Agamemnon. John Cleese, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm (110 minutes)
The Byrd Mon. 7:00
WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
(G • 3 stars) A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Cole (98 minutes)
Short Pump Sun. 3:00, 7:00 Wed. 7:00
Virginia Center Sun. 3:00, 7:00 Wed. 7:00
Westchester Sun. 3:00, 7:00 Wed. 7:00
Commonwealth Sun. 3:00, 7:00 Wed. 7:00