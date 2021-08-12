20210813_NAT_BRIEFS

Barrett refuses to block vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Barrett handles emergency matters from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, which includes Indiana.
Barrett rejected the plea without asking the university for a response or getting her colleagues to weigh in. Justices often act on their own in situations when the legal question isn’t particularly close.
Canada’s Trudeau to call election for Sept.
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for Sept. 20, an official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the election date on Thursday.
Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. Trudeau wants to capitalize on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.
Floods in Turkey leave 17 dead, 1 missing
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish authorities said Thursday the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country has risen to 17, and one more person is still reported missing.
The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.
Court blocks part of N.Y. eviction ban
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of New York’s moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it was supposed to expire anyway.
The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in most of the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed last week.
Over three dissenting votes, the court said New York could no longer enforce a provision that allows renters to stave off eviction by submitting a hardship declaration form that tells the state they lost income or had more expenses during the pandemic or that moving would harm their health. The court’s ruling allows some evictions to resume.
Texas taps authorities to end Dems’ holdout
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans enlisted the help of law enforcement for the first time Thursday to force the return of Democratic legislators who fled the state a month ago to block new voting restrictions.
The move came a day after officers of the Texas House of Representatives served civil arrests warrants to the offices of more than 50 Democrats who have not retuned to the Capitol since fleeing for Washington, D.C., on July 12.
