20210813_NAT_BRIEFS

Barrett refuses to block vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Barrett handles emergency matters from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, which includes Indiana.

Barrett rejected the plea without asking the university for a response or getting her colleagues to weigh in. Justices often act on their own in situations when the legal question isn’t particularly close.

Canada’s Trudeau to call election for Sept.

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for Sept. 20, an official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the election date on Thursday.