20210813_NAT_PERSON

Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates.

The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.

Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

***

Stevie Wonder and Common will perform together for the seventh Stand Up To Cancer telethon, with Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and husband-and-wife Ken Jeong and Tran Ho as hosts.

Brittany Howard also will perform on the hourlong special on Aug. 21 (8 p.m. EDT), that will include Matthew McConaughey, Chandra Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, and Max Greenfield among the celebrities helping to raise money for cancer research.