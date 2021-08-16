20210817_NAT_BRIEFS

Western states face first federal water cuts because of drought

Low water in the Colorado River’s largest reservoir triggered the first-ever federal declaration of a shortage on Monday, a bleak marker of the effects of climate change in the drought-stricken American West and the imperiled future of a critical water source for 40 million people in seven states.

Water in Lake Mead, the mammoth reservoir created by the Hoover Dam that supplies the lower Colorado basin, is projected to be 1,065.85 feet above sea level on Jan. 1, nearly 10 feet below a threshold that requires Arizona, Nevada and Mexico to reduce their consumption in 2022. On Monday, it was just under 1,068 feet, or about 35% full, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the water that states and Mexico have rights to use.

The declaration of a so-called Tier 1 shortage was expected on a river whose flows have been overallocated for a century and rapidly declining since 2000, and it was staved off by agreements under which states cut their water use. But the announcement still came as a blow at the end of a summer of extraordinary heat in the West, as well as a harbinger for further cuts that many in the region view as inevitable.