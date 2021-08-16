20210817_NAT_BRIEFS

Western states face first federal water cuts because of drought
Low water in the Colorado River’s largest reservoir triggered the first-ever federal declaration of a shortage on Monday, a bleak marker of the effects of climate change in the drought-stricken American West and the imperiled future of a critical water source for 40 million people in seven states.
Water in Lake Mead, the mammoth reservoir created by the Hoover Dam that supplies the lower Colorado basin, is projected to be 1,065.85 feet above sea level on Jan. 1, nearly 10 feet below a threshold that requires Arizona, Nevada and Mexico to reduce their consumption in 2022. On Monday, it was just under 1,068 feet, or about 35% full, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the water that states and Mexico have rights to use.
The declaration of a so-called Tier 1 shortage was expected on a river whose flows have been overallocated for a century and rapidly declining since 2000, and it was staved off by agreements under which states cut their water use. But the announcement still came as a blow at the end of a summer of extraordinary heat in the West, as well as a harbinger for further cuts that many in the region view as inevitable.
The river starts in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and snakes Southwest for 1,450 miles, its waters dammed and diverted along the way to irrigate fields and lawns and deliver water to industry, cities and taps. States and Mexico divvy up its waters under complex system first agreed to in 1922, but the flow has rarely been sufficient. Allocations were made following a period of unusually heavy precipitation.
Opposition leader wins Zambia’s election in a landslide victory
LUSAKA, Zambia — Zambia’s veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency with more than 50% of the vote.
Hichilema was declared president–elect early Monday after getting more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia’s history.
President Edgar Lungu, 64, accepted defeat and said he would work for a “peaceful transfer of power.”
Hichilema welcomed Lungu’s concession but described the outgoing government as a “brutal regime.” Hichilema had been arrested multiple times and spent some time in jail on treason charges under Lungu’s government, but he said he would not seek vengeance or retribution.
Preaching unity in Zambia, a country of 18 million people with several political and ethnic divisions, Hichilema urged an end to all political violence in which several people died in the run-up to the elections.
Hichilema, a 59-year old businessman contesting the presidency for the sixth time, promised democratic reforms, investor-friendly economic policies, better debt management as well as “zero tolerance” to corruption.