20210817_NAT_PERSON

Bob Dylan is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The voice-of-a-generation singer-songwriter, whose given name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, allegedly plied the girl with drugs and alcohol, establishing a relationship for the purpose of sexually abusing the preteen, the suit claims. He also physically abused the girl, who is only referenced as J.C., the suit claims.

A representative for Dylan denied the allegations.

The lawsuit alleges the abuse occurred during April and May of 1965, the same year his fifth album, “Bringing It All Back Home.” came out.

R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association on Monday announced the new class of Hall of Fame members, who will be formally inducted in a ceremony in 2022.