20210817_NAT_PERSON

Bob Dylan is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The voice-of-a-generation singer-songwriter, whose given name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, allegedly plied the girl with drugs and alcohol, establishing a relationship for the purpose of sexually abusing the preteen, the suit claims. He also physically abused the girl, who is only referenced as J.C., the suit claims.
A representative for Dylan denied the allegations.
The lawsuit alleges the abuse occurred during April and May of 1965, the same year his fifth album, “Bringing It All Back Home.” came out.
R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Country Music Association on Monday announced the new class of Hall of Fame members, who will be formally inducted in a ceremony in 2022.
Charles, who died in 2004, showed the commercial potential of country music when he released “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” in 1962, a genre-defying personal project to the Georgia-born singer and piano player.
Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna, were the most successful duo in country music in the 1980s, with more than a dozen No. 1 hits.
The Hall of Fame also announced a tie this year for the category of recording musician between Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.
Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, including recordings for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney. He is the first drummer to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Drake, a pedal steel guitar player , played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. He died in 1988 and is the first pedal steel player to be inducted.
