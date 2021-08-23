20210824_MET_A1INDEX

A News
Lisa Schaffner, the high-energy, highly personable former local television news anchor who was an enthusiastic community advocate and also spe…
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red stat…
Patients are arriving to understaffed hospitals and health care workers who are stretched thin.
A 57-year-old Chesterfield County man was arrested last week on felony charges after authorities found more than 50 suspected marijuana plants…
The demolition of the Spring Rock Green shopping center in Chesterfield County could happen next year to start the transformation of the aging…
The plump figs and grapes in Jameel Abed’s beloved Palestine are ripe right about now, and most years, usually late in the summer, Mr. Abed wo…
Contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff will be moving from its Shockoe Bottom building that it has called home for the past 23 years.
As a criminal justice advocate, a single mother and a Black woman, BeKura Shabazz is used to going to battle for others.
About 400 hourly employees at Mondelez International Inc.’s bakery plant in eastern Henrico County have gone on strike, seeking to stop demand…
