20210904_NAT_BRIEFS

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina appeals court on Friday blocked an order that had allowed tens of thousands of felony offenders who aren’t serving prison or jail time to immediately register to vote and cast ballots.

The state Court of Appeals agreed to halt last week’s decision by trial judges to expand when North Carolina residents convicted of felonies have the right to vote again.

The plaintiffs immediately appealed Friday’s decision to the state Supreme Court to seek a reversal.

Utility sued by family that lost 5 in accident

DURHAM, N.C. — A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks.

Their lawsuit, filed in Durham County in August, specifically names Duke Energy Carolinas LLC. Duke Energy spokesman Dave Scanzoni said in a statement Friday that the utility would respond in detail in court.