20210904_NAT_BRIEFS

Biden lambastes new Texas abortion law
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden denounced Texas’s new abortion law Friday as “almost un-American” and said it creates a “vigilante system” under which private citizens are empowered to police the ban.
Biden’s comments, in response to a reporter’s question at the White House, were his first public remarks on the matter. He has issued written statements decrying the law, which bans abortions as early as six weeks and allows anyone to file a lawsuit against any other person who has aided someone in obtaining an abortion, with the potential for a $10,000 payoff.
Japanese PM opens door for new leader
TOKYO — Amid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office.
Suga told reporters that heading Japan’s pandemic response and campaigning to lead his governing Liberal Democratic Party at the same time divided his energies.
N.C. court halts voting restoration for felons
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina appeals court on Friday blocked an order that had allowed tens of thousands of felony offenders who aren’t serving prison or jail time to immediately register to vote and cast ballots.
The state Court of Appeals agreed to halt last week’s decision by trial judges to expand when North Carolina residents convicted of felonies have the right to vote again.
The plaintiffs immediately appealed Friday’s decision to the state Supreme Court to seek a reversal.
Utility sued by family that lost 5 in accident
DURHAM, N.C. — A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks.
Their lawsuit, filed in Durham County in August, specifically names Duke Energy Carolinas LLC. Duke Energy spokesman Dave Scanzoni said in a statement Friday that the utility would respond in detail in court.
Nine relatives from Eden, N.C., and LaPorte, Ind., were floating down the Dan River in inflatable tubes on June 16 when they went over the 8-foot dam. The survivors were spotted the day after the accident by a Duke Energy employee, who called 911.
Till historical marker in Mississippi toppled
JACKSON, Miss. — An Emmett Till historical marker in the Mississippi Delta will be repaired or replaced after it was knocked off the pole that supports it, says the president of an advertising agency that made the sign.
Although a previous version of this metal sign was vandalized and another Till historical marker in the area was shot multiple times, Allan Hammons said Friday that he does not see malicious intent in the damage this time.
Till was a Black 14-year-old from Chicago who was abducted and killed in August 1955 while visiting relatives in Mississippi. Witnesses said he whistled at a white woman working in a store in the small community of Money, north of Greenwood.
