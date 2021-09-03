20210904_NAT_PERSON

Country music stars are joining forces in Nashville, Tenn., for a series of concerts benefiting victims of the severe storms and flooding that have overtaken parts of the state.

Country legend Loretta Lynn is rounding up Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs for a Sept. 13 show at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in support of United Way Humphreys County and other flood relief measures.

Lynn’s “Hometown Rising” event will be broadcast on Circle Network — a joint venture between Opry Entertainment and Gray Television — and livestreamed on Circle All Access on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, according to a statement.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” the coal miner’s daughter said in a statement. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”