20210904_NAT_PERSON

Country music stars are joining forces in Nashville, Tenn., for a series of concerts benefiting victims of the severe storms and flooding that have overtaken parts of the state.
Country legend Loretta Lynn is rounding up Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs for a Sept. 13 show at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in support of United Way Humphreys County and other flood relief measures.
Lynn’s “Hometown Rising” event will be broadcast on Circle Network — a joint venture between Opry Entertainment and Gray Television — and livestreamed on Circle All Access on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, according to a statement.
“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” the coal miner’s daughter said in a statement. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”
Torrential rains and floods devastated Humphreys County, west of Nashville, in mid-August. The area was inundated by the deluge, which dropped more than 15 inches of rain on the area in six hours, causing flash flooding that killed nearly a dozen people and destroyed hundreds of homes. Lynn’s family’s longtime ranch-hand Wayne Spears was among the victims.
***
British rapper Dizzee Rascal pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend.
The musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. The Metropolitan Police force has previously reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.
Defense lawyer Iskander Fernandez said the 36-year-old Mills “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor.” Mills was released on bail and is due to stand trial in February.
