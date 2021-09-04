20210905_NAT_BRIEFS

Facebook sorry for AI label placed on video
NEW YORK — Facebook has apologized for putting a “primates” label on a video of Black men, according to a report in the New York Times.
The newspaper said the video was posted by a tabloid in June and showed Black men in altercations with white civilians and police officers.
After the video ended, an automatic message popped up that said “keep seeing videos about Primates,” according to the Times.
Facebook turned off the artificial intelligence feature that showed the message, the Times said, and apologized for what it called “an unacceptable error” and told the newspaper that it would investigate further so that it doesn’t happen again.
$26B settlement of opioid suits to go on
Four companies in the drug industry said Saturday that enough states had agreed to a settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis for them to move ahead with the $26 billion deal.
An announcement from the three largest U.S. drug distribution companies and a confirmation from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, which had previously announced that it would move ahead, came Saturday. That was the deadline for the companies to decide whether there was enough buy-in to continue the settlement plan.
The distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — said that 42 states had agreed to join.
Together, the settlements are likely to represent the biggest piece of a string of settlements between companies in the drug industry and state and local governments over the addiction and overdose epidemic in the U.S. Prescription opioids such as OxyContin and Vicodin and illicit ones such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.
Gay marriage rally held in Switzerland
BERLIN — Tens of thousands protested in Switzerland on Saturday for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Alpine country.
The protests came ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26 on the legalization of gay marriage.
So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions, which are not on equal footing as marriages. If a majority votes for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Switzerland this would also allow couple to adopt children. In addition, lesbian couples would have easier access to sperm donations if they wanted to start a family and it would be easier for foreign partners to get Swiss citizenship.
Train, minibus crash kills 6 in Turkey
ISTANBUL — A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured seven others Saturday, the Turkish news agency Demiroren reported.
The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying textile factory workers returning from a night shift and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m., the news agency said.
The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact.
— From wire reports