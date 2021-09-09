20210910_NAT_BRIEFS

Venezuelan wanted in U.S. arrested in Spain

MADRID — Police in Madrid on Thursday arrested a former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on U.S. narcoterrorism charges, capturing him in a hideout apartment nearly two years after he defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.

For over a decade, Gen. Hugo Carvajal was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the military. Spain’s leftist government last year approved Carvajal’s extradition to the U.S., where he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.

Polish Senate rejects foreign media bill

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Senate voted on Thursday to reject a media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned television network’s ability to keep broadcasting independent news that is often critical of the right-wing government.

However, the Senate has no power to stop the bill altogether, as it will now return to parliament’s lower house. If it passes there, it would then go to President Andrzej Duda — who, however, has said he would not sign it into law in its current form.

The bill, which passed parliament’s lower house last month, would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.