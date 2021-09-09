20210910_NAT_BRIEFS

Dems begin moving parts of Biden plan
WASHINGTON — House Democrats began pushing plans for providing paid family and medical leave, easing climate change and bolstering education through House committees Thursday as they battled Republicans and among themselves over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion vision for reshaping federal priorities.
Five committees worked on their slices of the 10-year proposal, early steps in what looms as a fraught autumn for Democrats hoping to enact a remarkable range of major policy changes.
At a sixth committee, Democrats controlling the House Energy and Commerce panel unveiled new details supporting Biden’s push to wean power plants off climate-damaging fossil fuels by 2035. That included $150 billion in grants for utilities investing in cleaner energy sources plus millions of dollars in penalties for companies that don’t boost clean electricity output by at least 4% annually.
Mindy dumps rain on S.C. and Ga. coasts
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Tropical Depression Mindy dumped rain along the Georgia and South Carolina seacoasts Thursday during a trek across land before moving well out over the Atlantic Ocean.
Mindy was a brief-lived tropical storm that had formed Wednesday in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The storm made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island, Fla., and then was downgraded to a depression that dumped rain across the Florida Panhandle and into south Georgia and South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said gradual weakening was expected and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low sometime Friday.
Venezuelan wanted in U.S. arrested in Spain
MADRID — Police in Madrid on Thursday arrested a former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on U.S. narcoterrorism charges, capturing him in a hideout apartment nearly two years after he defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.
For over a decade, Gen. Hugo Carvajal was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the military. Spain’s leftist government last year approved Carvajal’s extradition to the U.S., where he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
Polish Senate rejects foreign media bill
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Senate voted on Thursday to reject a media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned television network’s ability to keep broadcasting independent news that is often critical of the right-wing government.
However, the Senate has no power to stop the bill altogether, as it will now return to parliament’s lower house. If it passes there, it would then go to President Andrzej Duda — who, however, has said he would not sign it into law in its current form.
The bill, which passed parliament’s lower house last month, would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.
