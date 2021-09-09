20210910_NAT_PERSON

Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow.
She announced her new show, “Judy Justice,” on Thursday. It will be available weekdays on IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.
Sheindlin, 79, moved to the new show when her syndication deal with CBS Media Ventures ended with some acrimony after 25 years.
Sheindlin will be joined by a bailiff, a stenographer and granddaughter Sarah Rose, a law clerk, who will be a legal analyst.
“She’s smart, sassy and opinionated,” said Sheindlin, a former New York judge, of her granddaughter. “Who knows where she gets those traits?”
***
Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor best known for playing the endearingly obstinate, unconditionally loving father of the bride in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died at 94.
He died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, Pa., sister Patricia Gordon confirmed to the Daily News.
“It was a very, very peaceful passing from natural causes,” Gordon said.
“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun,” Nia Vardalos, the screenwriter and star of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” tweeted.
She shared a photo showing Constantine playing her on-screen dad Gus Portokalos. Their original 2002 movie together was a huge sleeper hit that remains the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time.
Constantine got his start in show business on Broadway,
but it was “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in 2002 that would define his place in pop culture.
He called the massive success of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” a wake-up call for the film industry.
“Hollywood never realized the extent of the ethnic audience,” Constantine told The Eagle in 2016. “Not only Greeks, but Jews, Italians, Armenians; they all come up to me and say, ‘That was just like my family.’”
— From wire reports