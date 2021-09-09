20210910_NAT_PERSON

Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow.

She announced her new show, “Judy Justice,” on Thursday. It will be available weekdays on IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.

Sheindlin, 79, moved to the new show when her syndication deal with CBS Media Ventures ended with some acrimony after 25 years.

Sheindlin will be joined by a bailiff, a stenographer and granddaughter Sarah Rose, a law clerk, who will be a legal analyst.

“She’s smart, sassy and opinionated,” said Sheindlin, a former New York judge, of her granddaughter. “Who knows where she gets those traits?”

***

Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor best known for playing the endearingly obstinate, unconditionally loving father of the bride in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died at 94.

He died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, Pa., sister Patricia Gordon confirmed to the Daily News.

“It was a very, very peaceful passing from natural causes,” Gordon said.