20210914_NAT_PERSON

The long-delayed Tony Awards have landed two impressive master of ceremonies: Tony- and Grammy-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. will host a splashy TV special, and the awards will be hosted by Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald.

Producers of the telecast announced Monday that Odom will host the two-hour celebration of Broadway’s return on Sept. 26 from 9 to 11 p.m., and McDonald will host the awards ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will be broadcast live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Odom broke through as the Tony-winning Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” but McDonald is a nominee this time. She’s hoping to break her own record for the most Tony Awards won by a performer for her work in a revival of the Terrence McNally play “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”

***

Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year.

“I do not take this for granted,” Lil Nas X said while accepting the night’s final award for the music video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”