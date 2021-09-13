20210914_NAT_PERSON

The long-delayed Tony Awards have landed two impressive master of ceremonies: Tony- and Grammy-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. will host a splashy TV special, and the awards will be hosted by Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald.
Producers of the telecast announced Monday that Odom will host the two-hour celebration of Broadway’s return on Sept. 26 from 9 to 11 p.m., and McDonald will host the awards ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will be broadcast live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.
Odom broke through as the Tony-winning Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” but McDonald is a nominee this time. She’s hoping to break her own record for the most Tony Awards won by a performer for her work in a revival of the Terrence McNally play “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”
Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year.
“I do not take this for granted,” Lil Nas X said while accepting the night’s final award for the music video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
The VMAs celebrated MTV’s 40th anniversary, mixing moments between early stars like Cyndi Lauper and show opener Madonna with high-octane performances by newer stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and Chloe. The Foo Fighters performed and accepted the Global Icon Award, an honor handed out for the first time at the VMAs.
Britney Spears has announced her engagement to Sam Asghari with an Instagram video post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”
The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.
Asghari posted his own photo of Spears showing her ring finger to the camera.
— The Associated Press