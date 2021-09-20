20210921_NAT_BRIEFS

Texas doctor sued for violating abortion ban

DALLAS — A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has been sued by two people seeking to test the legality of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.

Former attorneys in Arkansas and Illinois filed lawsuits Monday against Dr. Alan Braid, who in a weekend Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1.

Under the law, the restriction can only be enforced through private lawsuits.

Oscar Stilley, of Cedarville, Ark., said he is not opposed to abortion but sued to force a court review of Texas’ anti-abortion law, which he called an “end-run.”

Felipe N. Gomez, of Chicago, asked a court in San Antonio in his lawsuit to declare the new law unconstitutional. He said his lawsuit is a way to hold the Republicans who run Texas accountable, adding that their response to the COVID-19 pandemic conflicts with their crack down on abortion rights.