20210921_NAT_PERSON

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit “The View” studio on Friday for her sixth appearance on the daytime chat show — but her first as vice president. She’ll answer questions about the pandemic, Afghanistan and other topics.
Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to women voters, and he did it three times. Harris’ boss, Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show.
Harris will be questioned by “The View” crew of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.
Harris won’t face a conservative panelist, following Meghan McCain’s departure from “The View” this summer. The show is trying out potential replacements.
***
Prosecutors at the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial ended their case Monday after calling dozens of witnesses over the past month who detailed the government’s sweeping allegations against the singer in lurid detail.
The defense began its case later in the day by starting to call Kelly loyalists to the witness stand in an effort to cast doubt on some of the accusers’ accounts.
A New York City jury has heard several women and two men who were in Kelly’s celebrity orbit tell the panel that he groomed them for unwanted sex and psychologically tormented them — mostly when they were teenagers — in episodes dating to the 1990s. Their accounts were backed at least in part by former Kelly employees whose own testimony suggested they were essentially paid off to look the other way or actively enable the recording artist.
Kelly’s lawyers must find ways to counter testimony from accusers alleging perverse misconduct spanning three decades.
The 54-year-old defendant, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of running a Chicago-based enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit and transport his victims.
— From wire reports