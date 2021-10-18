20211019_NAT_PERSON

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30.
McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He’s close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice. McCartney’s in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.
Swift will induct songwriter Carole King, and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.
Angela Bassett, who portrayed Tina Turner in the movie “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”, will induct the singer. Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams are scheduled to perform tributes to Turner.
Another actor, Drew Barrymore, has been enlisted to induct the Go-Go’s. Lionel Richie will speak in honor of music executive Clarence Avant.
Other inductees this year include Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. Presenters weren’t announced for them on Monday.
Actress Betty Lynn, who captured viewers’ hearts as the girlfriend of Don Knotts’ neurotic sheriff Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show” in the 1960s, has died.
She was 95.
As Thelma Lou, the ginger-haired Lynn was in 26 “Andy Griffith” episodes from 1961 to 1966, though the veteran actress had had numerous roles on Broadway and in the movies in the 1940s and 1950s.
Lynn spent her last years in a retirement home in Mount Airy, N.C., the town that had served as the inspiration for Mayberry in the beloved series, and where she had lived since 1996.
She died Saturday after a brief illness, according to the Andy Griffith Museum.
Former colleague Ron Howard, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor’s son, Opie, called her a beacon of positivity.
— From wire reports