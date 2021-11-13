20211114_NAT_BRIEFS

Rebels re-enter Yemeni port city
SANAA, Yemen — Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have withdrawn from the strategic port city of Hodeida, allowing the rebels to retake key positions there, Yemeni officials and the United Nations said.
The development was a setback to the U.N.-brokered cease-fire in 2018 that ended fighting over Hodeida. The deal was seen as an important first step toward ending the broader conflict in Yemen, devastated by years of civil war, but was never fully implemented.
The pro-government militias, founded and bankrolled by the United Arab Emirates and known as Joint Forces, said late on Friday that they redeployed troops from Hodeida because there was no need for them to stay in the city after the 2018 deal.
The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging war against the Iran-backed rebels to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
The Joint Forces also said the rebels, known as Houthis, repeatedly violated the 2018 deal.
On Saturday, security officials and residents said the rebels rounded up dozens of people they accuse of supporting the government.
Activists protest Dutch ‘Black Pete’
BREDA, Netherlands — About 100 anti-racism protesters chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” Saturday at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick.
The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Netherlands by protesters who consider him a racist caricature and supporters who insist he is a harmless children’s character.
Amid the long-running protests, people playing the character increasingly use different color face paint, including daubs of soot.
Many towns and cities organizing children’s parties and parades to welcome the Sinterklaas character have moved away from Black Pete. At the event in the southern city of Breda, Sinterklaas was accompanied by Gray Petes.
One of the founders of the Kick Out Black Pete movement, Jerry Afriyie, welcomed the progress, but said more still has to be done.
“What we have achieved is that 10 years later no one can deny that there is racism in the Netherlands,” he said. ”.
Fire breaks out at Indonesian oil refinery
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A fire at a gasoline storage at the largest oil refinery on Indonesia’s Java island near Jakarta on Saturday prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby, the national oil company Pertamina said.
Pertamina, Indonesia’s biggest state-owned enterprise and energy company, said the fire at the Cilacap refinery started at one of the 228 gasoline tanks used to accommodate crude at 7:20 p.m.
It said the cause of the fire was not known. There were no casualties reported.
Pertamina said it was taking efforts to extinguish the fire. The residents were evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque, it said.
Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.
— From wire reports