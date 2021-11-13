20211114_NAT_BRIEFS

BREDA, Netherlands — About 100 anti-racism protesters chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” Saturday at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick.

The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Netherlands by protesters who consider him a racist caricature and supporters who insist he is a harmless children’s character.

Amid the long-running protests, people playing the character increasingly use different color face paint, including daubs of soot.

Many towns and cities organizing children’s parties and parades to welcome the Sinterklaas character have moved away from Black Pete. At the event in the southern city of Breda, Sinterklaas was accompanied by Gray Petes.

One of the founders of the Kick Out Black Pete movement, Jerry Afriyie, welcomed the progress, but said more still has to be done.

“What we have achieved is that 10 years later no one can deny that there is racism in the Netherlands,” he said. ”.

Fire breaks out at Indonesian oil refinery