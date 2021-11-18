20211119_NAT_PERSON

Police continued to scour the city of Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown.

Few details have emerged about the shooting of the 36-year-old rapper Wednesday at Makeda’s Cookie’s, a well-known bakery near Memphis’ airport. Police on Thursday released photos taken from surveillance video showing two men exiting a white Mercedes-Benz and shooting Young Dolph, who was inside the store, before fleeing.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., began his career by handing out CDs in the streets. He later released numerous mixtapes and multiple studio albums. He collaborated with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

His acts of charity galvanized his reputation in Memphis, a city dealing with poverty, gun violence and disproportionately high incarceration rates of Black people. In 2020, Young Dolph donated $25,000 to Hamilton High School for new sports equipment at his alma mater.

***