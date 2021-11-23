20211124_NAT_BRIEFS

Apple sues spyware maker NSO Group

Tech giant Apple announced Tuesday it is suing Israel’s NSO Group, seeking to block the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company from breaking into Apple’s products, like the iPhone.

Apple said in a complaint filed in federal court in California that NSO Group employees are “amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse.” Apple said NSO Group’s spyware, called Pegasus, had been used to attack a small number of Apple customers worldwide.

NSO Group has broadly denied wrongdoing and said its products have been used by governments to save lives. Security researchers have found Pegasus being used around the world to break into the phones of human rights activists, journalists and even members of the Catholic clergy.

Officials: Laundrie fatally shot himself

MIAMI — Brian Laundrie, who was found dead last month in a Florida swamp, shot himself in the head, officials announced Tuesday.