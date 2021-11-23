20211124_NAT_BRIEFS

Apple sues spyware maker NSO Group
Tech giant Apple announced Tuesday it is suing Israel’s NSO Group, seeking to block the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company from breaking into Apple’s products, like the iPhone.
Apple said in a complaint filed in federal court in California that NSO Group employees are “amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse.” Apple said NSO Group’s spyware, called Pegasus, had been used to attack a small number of Apple customers worldwide.
NSO Group has broadly denied wrongdoing and said its products have been used by governments to save lives. Security researchers have found Pegasus being used around the world to break into the phones of human rights activists, journalists and even members of the Catholic clergy.
Officials: Laundrie fatally shot himself
MIAMI — Brian Laundrie, who was found dead last month in a Florida swamp, shot himself in the head, officials announced Tuesday.
Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together. Found in a Florida nature preserve, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were positively identified last month using dental records.
Former South Korean dictator Chun dies
Former South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan, an army major general who seized control in a 1979 coup and whose name will forever be associated with a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators the next year, died Tuesday at his home in Seoul. He was 90.
The Associated Press, quoting police and emergency officials, said the immediate cause was a heart attack. He also had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.
Biden helps food kitchen for holiday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped a local food kitchen prepare Thanksgiving meals for the needy before leaving town — like millions of other Americans — to resume their family tradition of spending the holiday on tiny Nantucket island in Massachusetts.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined the outing to DC Central Kitchen, which serves cooked-from-scratch meals alongside training for culinary jobs. Decked out in DC Central Kitchen aprons, the four dished out turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes and green beans into trays to be packed up for needy D.C. residents.
Daughter of Malcolm X Malikah Shabazz dies
NEW YORK — Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her home Monday in New York City. She was 56.
A police spokesperson said Tuesday that her death appeared to be from natural causes.
Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were the youngest daughters of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965. Their mother, Betty Shabazz, was pregnant with the twins when their father was killed.
— From wire reports