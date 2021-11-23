20211124_NAT_PERSON

Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday.

Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are” along with record of the year with “Freedom.” His nominations span several genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

“Oh my goodness. I’m still in a state of astonishment and shock,” Batiste told The Associated Press moments after learning of the nominations. “I’m just really happy that we were able to make something in complete artistic integrity and have it be recognized.”

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. came away with the second-most nominations with eight . Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo both had seven nods.

Batiste, the bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” picked up a bid in the best score soundtrack for visual media category for his work on Pixar’s “Soul,” which won him an Oscar for best score earlier this year.

