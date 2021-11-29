20211130_NAT_BRIEFS

Supreme Court asked to review Cosby verdict

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, complaining in a petition released Monday the verdict was thrown out over a questionable agreement that the comic claimed gave him lifetime immunity.

They said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Cosby’s conviction created a dangerous precedent by giving a news release the legal weight of an immunity agreement.

Cosby’s lawyers have long argued that he relied on a promise that he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony in an accuser’s civil suit in 2006. The admissions were later used against him in two criminal trials.

The only written evidence of such a promise is a 2005 news release from the then-prosector.

An intermediate state court upheld the conviction. The seven justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote three separate opinions on it.