20211130_NAT_PERSON

Actress Lindsay Lohan has told her followers on Instagram that she’s engaged.
Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas and showed off a traditional oval diamond ring with a photo of the couple looking happy, locked in an embrace.
“My love. My life. My family. My future,” the post read.
The 35-year-old “Mean Girls” star has been based in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for several years. Hollywood celebrities seeking to escape the spotlight long have flocked to the flashy emirate, where there are no paparazzi to track the many VIPs who hole up in luxurious villas on the city’s palm-shaped artificial island.
Little is known about Shammas, a Dubai resident whose LinkedIn page says he’s the assistant vice president of international wealth management at Credit Suisse.
Since moving to Dubai, Lohan has kept a low profile and said that her partying days are behind her.
She is slated to appear in a holiday romantic comedy released by Netflix, co-starring singer-songwriter Chord Overstreet. On Instagram, she also said she’s launching a new podcast to share “intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends.”
***
Channing Tatum is prepared to take it all off again.
The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as stripper Mike Lane for the third “Magic Mike” movie, he announced Monday.
Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” he tweeted with a photo of the credit page for the script.
Reid Carolin, who penned the screenplays for the first two “Magic Mike” films, is returning to write and Steven Soderbergh will be in the director’s chair.
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will air exclusively on HBO Max.
No plot has been revealed for the third flick, but the original premise was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida before he made it to Hollywood.
— From wire reports