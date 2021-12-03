20211204_NAT_BRIEFS

The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — have been meeting at the Palais Coburg, a luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. A U.S. delegation was staying at a nearby hotel and being briefed on the talks by diplomats from the other countries.

Jan. 6 panel postpones deposition by Clark

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has postponed a deposition with a former Justice Department official Saturday due to a “medical condition that precludes his participation,” according to a panel spokesman.

The committee had scheduled the second interview with Jeffrey Clark, who had aligned himself with former President Donald Trump last year as he tried to overturn his defeat, after Clark declined to answer questions at his first deposition in November. The panel voted Wednesday to recommend contempt charges against Clark but said it would hold off on a vote of the full House and give him a second try.

A committee spokesman said Clark’s deposition has been rescheduled for Dec. 16.