20211204_NAT_BRIEFS

Colo. suspect deemed incompetent for trial
DENVER — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is accused of opening fire at a busy King Soopers in the college town of Boulder in March — killing a police officer, shoppers and several store employees.
District Attorney Michael Dougherty requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment. Alissa’s defense attorney, Kathryn Herold, said Friday her client has a “serious” mental illness but did not provide more details.
Iran nuclear talks on pause for a few days
BERLIN — Diplomats negotiating in Vienna to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have paused after five days of talks to consult with their governments and will reconvene next week, officials said Friday.
Enrique Mora, the European Union official chairing the meeting said there had been some progress, but further “convergence” was necessary.
The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — have been meeting at the Palais Coburg, a luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. A U.S. delegation was staying at a nearby hotel and being briefed on the talks by diplomats from the other countries.
Jan. 6 panel postpones deposition by Clark
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has postponed a deposition with a former Justice Department official Saturday due to a “medical condition that precludes his participation,” according to a panel spokesman.
The committee had scheduled the second interview with Jeffrey Clark, who had aligned himself with former President Donald Trump last year as he tried to overturn his defeat, after Clark declined to answer questions at his first deposition in November. The panel voted Wednesday to recommend contempt charges against Clark but said it would hold off on a vote of the full House and give him a second try.
A committee spokesman said Clark’s deposition has been rescheduled for Dec. 16.
U.N. renews effort to combat piracy
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to allow international naval forces to continue using all necessary means to fight piracy off the coast of Somalia — but only for the next three months because the Somali government says there has been no piracy incident for over four years and it’s time to end the operation.
The council had been renewing the authorization for regional organizations and countries to fight against piracy and armed robbery off the coast of the Horn of Africa nation for 12 months. But this year the Somali government, whose consent is required, objected to another year-long renewal sought by the United States, which drafted the resolution, and agreed only to three months after negotiations with the U.S. and other council members.
