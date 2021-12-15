20211216_NAT_BRIEFS

Iran will allow cameras at nuclear facility

TEHRAN, Iran — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and Iran reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

The agreement will see cameras put back at Karaj, which came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran had since refused the International Atomic Energy Agency access to replace cameras damaged in the incident, part of an ongoing hard-line tact taken by Tehran at negotiations underway in Vienna over its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

At least 77 now dead in Haiti gas explosion

The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties.