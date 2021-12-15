20211216_NAT_BRIEFS

Iran will allow cameras at nuclear facility
TEHRAN, Iran — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and Iran reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.
The agreement will see cameras put back at Karaj, which came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran had since refused the International Atomic Energy Agency access to replace cameras damaged in the incident, part of an ongoing hard-line tact taken by Tehran at negotiations underway in Vienna over its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
At least 77 now dead in Haiti gas explosion
The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties.
Jean Henri Petit, who heads the Office of Civil Protection for the North region, which includes the city of Cap-Haïtien, said his partial death count of 75 was being sent to local authorities and others in Port-au-Prince. It includes a previous count of 66 as well as others that his team found had died as a result of the explosion.
Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle when it veered and flipped early Tuesday.
Panel urges frequent condo inspections
MIAMI — A Florida grand jury issued a lengthy list of recommendations Wednesday aimed at preventing another condominium collapse like the one that killed 98 people in June, including earlier and more frequent inspections and better waterproofing.
In its report on the Surfside collapse, the Miami-Dade County Grand Jury called on state and local officials to require condominium towers to have an initial recertification inspection by an engineer between 10 and 15 years after their construction and every 10 years thereafter. Currently, Miami-Dade and neighboring Broward County require inspections at 40 years. Other Florida counties have no requirement.
Champlain Towers South, built in 1981, collapsed June 24 as its 40-year recertification was due. No cause of the collapse has been determined, but records show the building had significant structural damage in its underground parking garage.
Florida school district to pay $26M to victims
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County school district will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed and some of those injured in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Board members approved the two legal settlements on Tuesday. A total of $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the 17 dead as well as students and staff who were injured at the Parkland school. The district will also pay $1.25 million to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries. His lawyer split off from the larger case, saying Borges will have a lifetime of expensive medical needs, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The families reached a $127 million settlement with the FBI last month.
— From wire reports