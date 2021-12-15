20211216_NAT_PERSON

Meek Mill played a light game of 5-on-5 and competed in “knockout” with Philadelphia-area children affected by the criminal justice system before a 76ers game Wednesday .

“I am one of those kids, so I know what it means to be in those types of situations,” Mill said.

The 34-year-old rapper and activist played basketball with the kids to help raise awareness of the mission of the Reform Alliance.

Mill, whose well-publicized prison sentence for minor probation violations became a lightning rod for the issue, is co-chairman of the reform organization that lobbies for changes to state probation and parole laws. He was present in Richmond in June when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed probation reform legislation into law.

Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation to overhaul how probation is handled, in an effort to clamp down on people being stuck on an endless probation cycle of being sent back to jail for minor violations.

***

Penelope Cruz was honored at a tribute to her career at

the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Tuesday.