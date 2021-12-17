20211218_NAT_BRIEFS

2 charged in officer’s ambush shooting
BALTIMORE — Two men have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 were in custody. He said at a news conference that the two face charges of attempted murder in the shooting early Thursday of officer Keona Holley and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson.
It’s still unclear what prompted the shootings, Harrison said.
NASA confirms launch for space telescope
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is shooting for next Friday — Christmas Eve — to launch its newest space telescope.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Friday that the James Webb Space Telescope will attempt to blast off on Dec. 24. A European Ariane rocket will provide the lift from South America’s French Guiana.
The $10 billion Webb — considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope — was supposed to soar Saturday, but was jolted by a clamp during launch preparations, resulting in a four-day delay. Then a bad communication link on the rocket had to be fixed, postponing the launch another two days.
U.S. and European space officials signed off Friday on the launch date, following one last round of testing.
Pressure on Johnson after election upset
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was viewed as a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and soaring COVID-19 infections.
Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 votes from the last election to win Thursday’s contest in North Shropshire, a rural area of northwest England that has been represented by a Conservative almost continuously since 1832. The election was called after the former Conservative member of Parliament resigned following allegations of improper lobbying.
The result will heap pressure on Johnson just two years after he was reelected with a seemingly unassailable 80-seat majority in the House of Commons. His authority has been dented in recent weeks by allegations that he and his staff attended Christmas parties last year while the country was in lockdown, efforts to shield his ally in the lobbying scandal and suggestions that he improperly accepted donations to fund the lavish refurbishment of his official residence.
USDA will provide $1.5B to assist schools
WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Friday that the Biden administration would provide $1.5 billion to states and school districts to help school meal programs deal with the challenges of skyrocketing inflation and supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic.
The new funding comes from the Commodity Credit Corporation, a government program started during the Great Depression. According to USDA officials, states and districts can begin drawing on it as early as January.
