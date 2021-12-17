20211218_NAT_PERSON

The newly crowned Miss America has made history, becoming both the first Korean American and the first Alaskan to hold the title in the competition’s 100-year history.
“I never could have imagined in a million years that I would be Miss America, let alone that I would be Miss Alaska,” a beaming Emma Broyles told The Associated Press on Friday in a Zoom call from Connecticut, where she won the competition about 12 hours earlier.
In fact, she was sure they had it wrong. The final two contestants were Broyles and Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama, and Broyles said she was thinking Bradford was going to make an amazing Miss America.
“And then they said Alaska, and I said, ‘No way. Are you sure? Do you want to check that card again?” she said before the emotion overtook her and she began crying tears of joy.
Along with her title, Broyles earned just over $100,000 in college scholarships, which she calls a “life-changing amount of money.”
She’s currently a junior at Arizona State University studying biomedical sciences and voice performance and said the scholarship money will allow her to attend medical school. Broyles has chosen the Special Olympics for her social impact initiative.
***
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.
Court records released Friday show that the 76-year-old singer and son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.
The plea agreement means that Stewart and his son, 41, won’t have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld. There will be no trial. Neither will do any jail time or be required to pay fines and won’t be placed on probation, said Guy Fronstin, Rod Stewart’s attorney.
— The Associated Press