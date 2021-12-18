20211219_NAT_PERSON

Director and actor Zoe Lister-Jones is calling “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth “a sexual predator” in the wake of a new report that cited two women who accused him of sexual assault.
Noth, who starred in “Sex and the City” and appears briefly in its newly released sequel, “And Just Like That...,” said in a statement to the Reporter that the encounters were consensual.
After the Hollywood Reporter published the women’s allegations against Noth on Thursday, Lister-Jones shared hers. The “Band Aid” and “How It Ends” director accused Noth of being “consistently sexually inappropriate” with a fellow female producer at a New York nightclub he owned and where Lister-Jones also worked when she was in her 20s.
She also accused the 67-year-old star of being “drunk on set” when she guest starred on “Law & Order” when he returned to the show as a detective after working on “Sex and the City.” According to IMDb, the two worked together on a 2005 episode of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”
A representative for Noth did not comment Friday when reached by The Times. And representatives for NBC’s “Law & Order” series did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
***
A child abuse charge has been dismissed against the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes, his lawyer said Friday.
Court records show a Limestone County, Alabama, judge on Thursday dismissed the charge against Steven William Johnson, 36. Johnson had been arrested in March after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child.
“Steve Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time. He had to wait for his day in court like so many people do. Thankfully, these charges have been dismissed,” his attorney Nick Lough told The Associated Press.
“It was a spanking incident and nothing more, and it resulted in a criminal indictment. The charge of child abuse has been dismissed,” Lough said.
— From wire reports