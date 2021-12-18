20211219_NAT_PERSON

Director and actor Zoe Lister-Jones is calling “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth “a sexual predator” in the wake of a new report that cited two women who accused him of sexual assault.

Noth, who starred in “Sex and the City” and appears briefly in its newly released sequel, “And Just Like That...,” said in a statement to the Reporter that the encounters were consensual.

After the Hollywood Reporter published the women’s allegations against Noth on Thursday, Lister-Jones shared hers. The “Band Aid” and “How It Ends” director accused Noth of being “consistently sexually inappropriate” with a fellow female producer at a New York nightclub he owned and where Lister-Jones also worked when she was in her 20s.

She also accused the 67-year-old star of being “drunk on set” when she guest starred on “Law & Order” when he returned to the show as a detective after working on “Sex and the City.” According to IMDb, the two worked together on a 2005 episode of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”