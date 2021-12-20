20211221_NAT_BRIEFS

Alex Jones sues Jan. 6 panel over subpoena
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, alleging that subpoenas for his records don’t serve a valid legislative purpose.
Jones, who helped plan a rally to support former President Donald Trump that devolved into violence, claimed in a suit filed Monday in Washington that the subpoenas issued in November to him and his phone carrier are invalid because the committee isn’t “lawfully constituted.”
The talk show host claimed that the committee is invalid because it doesn’t have a ranking minority member. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to the panel, both of whom have criticized Trump for lying about voter fraud and inciting the insurrection. Pelosi, Cheney and Kinzinger are all named in the suit.
Jones said in the complaint that he fears being “criminally charged and imprisoned” for contempt of Congress if he doesn’t secure a court order invalidating the subpoenas.
Biden welcomes new puppy to White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has welcomed a new addition to the family, a puppy named Commander.
Biden shared a photo Monday on his official Twitter account with a caption that said, “Welcome to the White House, Commander” as well as a brief video of him tossing a ball to Commander and walking the leashed dog into the White House.
The puppy appears to a German shepherd and was a gift to him from his family, according to CNN, which first reported on the puppy’s arrival after it was seen scampering around the White House South Lawn on Monday.
Biden brought his other two dogs to the White House shortly after he took office in January.
Champ died in June at age 13.
Major, who was much younger than Champ, was involved in several biting incidents during his relatively short tenure at the executive mansion and was returned to Biden’s home in Delaware.
Police examine DNA in JonBenet Ramsey case
The day after Christmas will mark 25 years since 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her parents’ Boulder home, setting off a firestorm of national media attention.
Her killing has never been solved, but for the first time, Boulder police are acknowledging that they are looking into what they describe as “genetic DNA testing processes to see if they can be applied to this case moving forward.”
The development was announced in a news release Monday.
At issue is unidentified DNA found in JonBenet’s underwear and touch DNA discovered on the waistband of her long johns. Investigators said the DNA doesn’t match any of the persons of interest in the case.
So far, the profiles have not had a positive hit in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System. The database, known as CODIS, includes genetic profiles from more than 20 million known offenders and arrestees.
In Monday’s news release, Boulder police said they have analyzed nearly 1,000 DNA samples, including 750 reference samples through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
— From wire reports