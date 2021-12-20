20211221_NAT_PERSON

Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant.
The palace said Monday that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has stayed for most of the pandemic.
Other royal family members are expected to visit over the Christmas period, with precautions taken against spreading the virus.
Coronavirus infections are surging in Britain — up 60% in a week — as omicron replaced delta as the dominant variant, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said more new restrictions may have to be introduced to slow its spread. His health minister has refused to rule out imposing new measures before Christmas.
For years, members of Britain’s extended royal family have spent the holidays at Sandringham, where crowds gather to watch them attend the local church on Christmas Day.
***
Betty White is turning 100 next month, and she’s inviting everyone to her party. Everyone who buys a ticket, that is.
Tickets are available starting today for “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” a movie event that will screen nationwide on Jan. 17, when the onetime “Golden Girl” hits the century mark.
The movie is billed as a star-studded event, with guests including her “The Proposal” costar Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and others .
It “offers a revealing glimpse into her life — behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate,” according to a press release, and includes her “actual birthday party,” where she marks the milestone with celebrity friends.
“Betty White: 100 Years Young” will screen in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.
— From wire reports