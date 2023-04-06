For the first time since the event was held in 2016, last year's Dominion Energy Charity Classic brought in more than $2 million in donations, helping the tournament's charitable impact to be more than $9.3 million.

The importance of the impact that the PGA Tour Champions event has created is not lost on defending champion Steven Alker, who was in town for Thursday's event at the Country Club of Virginia. This year's event will be held from Oct. 20-22 on CCV's James River course.

"We know as players that we're helping in some way with the community or on a greater scale," he said.

According to a press release, the $2 million generated last year was distributed to various organizations in the area, such as the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House, McGuire Research Institute and more than 100 additional nonprofit organizations in Central Virginia.

While the organization typically gets these numbers in around January or February, they decided to announce it this week.

"This is new for us," executive director Steve Schoenfeld said. "So we just picked today randomly, we don't always do it this time of year"

He said that this is the first time a defending champion has been to an event to help the organization announce the charitable impact of the tournament.

"I think it's a home run for us to be able to have (Alker) here and make this wonderful announcement that benefits the Richmond community and allow our audience to hear from him," he said.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic was also where Alker was able to secure the points lead of the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, which he won later that season to claim the season championship.

"It was really good vibes, and I was playing well," he said. "And the support here of the community and everybody involved in the tournament that always helps too."

Alker was not the only one that talked about the Richmond community as Schoenfeld began the announcement event by thanking Richmond and its support for the event.

"We struck the lottery coming to Richmond," he said.

The event has earned the praises from players in the past.

The event also offers another opportunity for nonprofits to participate called the Birdies for Charity program. Some local programs that were able to secure funds were the Virginia Repertory Theatre, SwimRVA, Louisa Arts Center, Richmond Ballet and Urban Hope.