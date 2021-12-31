20220101_NAT_PERSON

A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s book and Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights will expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022.
Poetry collections “The Weary Blues” by Langston Hughes and “Enough Rope” by Dorothy Parker will also turn 95 and enter the public domain under U.S. law.
And under 2018 legislation by Congress, sound recordings from the earliest area of electronic audio will become available.
Copyright experts at Duke University estimate that some 400,000 sound recordings from before 1923 will become available for public use, including music from Ethel Waters, Mamie Smith, Enrico Caruso and Fanny Brice.
Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed or sampled without permission or cost.
***
vvv
A New York resident who was stumped by a "Jeopardy" question about his state's governor got a do-over Friday, joining Gov. Kathy Hochul's virtual COVID-19 briefing to tell her he knows who she is now.
"Here in New York we actually believe in second chances," Hochul said before introducing Ben Walthall, the Brooklyn resident who failed to buzz in on the clue, "In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state."
The clue was read again Friday by a Hochul staff member who at first said "first female president" and then corrected himself to "governor of New York state." Walthall correctly responded, "Who is Kathy Hochul?"
None of the contestants in the episode that aired Wednesday answered the question about Hochul.
Walthall told Hochul that his episode was filmed "a couple months ago, right when you took office, so that's part of the reason why I may have sat out on that question."
Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, took over as governor in August when fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.
— From wire reports