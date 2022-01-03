20220104_NAT_BRIEFS

Hong Kong news site to shut amid crackdown
HONG KONG — A group of lawmakers loyal to China’s Communist Party were sworn in to Hong Kong’s Legislature on Monday following an election without opposition candidates, as yet another pro-democracy news outlet announced it could no longer operate amid a growing crackdown on freedoms in the territory.
The former British colony that was returned to China in 1997 was once known as a haven for dissent and freedoms of the press and expression not seen on the mainland. But the central government in Beijing has clamped down in the last year, leading to the closure of independent news outlets, the removal of monuments to dissent, and a poorly attended election swept by pro-Beijing politicians.
The founders of news outlet Citizen News said the news site will stop publishing on Tuesday. While they have received no order to close, they said Monday that deteriorating media freedoms in the financial hub put them in an impossible position.
The outlet is the third to close in recent months, following the shuttering of the territory’s last pro-democracy print newspaper, Apple Daily, and the online site Stand News.
Citizen News was founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists. The small site in recent months became a refuge for many journalists who had lost their jobs when other outlets closed or faced other pressures.
Facebook suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s been kicked off another social media site.
The Georgia Republican said Monday that her Facebook account has been locked for 24 hours, calling it “beyond censorship of speech.”
A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, told the Daily News Monday that one of Greene’s posts “violated our policies” and was removed, but would not specify the contents.
The alleged suspension comes just a day after Twitter permanently banned her for repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.
Prince Andrew accuser settled Epstein lawsuit
NEW YORK — A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant,” according to a court record unsealed Monday.
The prince’s lawyers say that language should bar Virginia Giuffre from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn’t a party to the original settlement.
The private 2009 legal deal resolved Giuffre’s allegations that Epstein had hired her as a teenager to be a sexual servant at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Andrew was not named in that lawsuit, but Giuffre had alleged in it that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with numerous men “including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen and/or professional and personal acquaintances.”
Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 when she was 17.
The prince’s lawyers say Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
